Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife, Mukta Ghai, purchase an apartment in Mumbai for 24 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 04, 2025 01:03 PM IST

Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹24 cr. They had sold a flat in Andheri for ₹12.85 cr last month.

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 crore. (ANI Photo) (Representational photo)(ANI)
Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for 24 crore. (ANI Photo) (Representational photo)(ANI)

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for 24 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed. They had sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri for 12.85 crore last month

The transaction was registered on February 3, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

The documents showed that Ghai and his wife bought the property at 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment has a carpet area of 4,364 sq. ft. (405.42 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 486.69 sq. m. (~5,239 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.44 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Ghai could not be reached for a comment.

Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai had sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for 12.85 crore last month. Property documents showed that the apartment is on the 14th floor of a building named Rustomjee Elita in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Bandra’s proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s key commercial hub, makes it an attractive residential option for corporate executives and business owners seeking minimal commute times. Connectivity is a major advantage, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro enhancing accessibility.

Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, and sports personalities KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also own properties in this neighbourhood.

Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema. He has directed and produced several films across different genres. His notable works include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Taal (1999).

Other Bollywood property deals

In another recent transaction, documents accessed by Square Yards showed that Sonakshi Sinha sold an apartment in the same project (81 Aureate) for Rs. 22.50 crore. Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, as per IGR property registration records.

According to Square Yards Project Data Intelligence, eight transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of 76 crore were registered with IGR in 81 Aureate between February 2024 and January 2025. The average resale property price for a 4BHK in the project is Rs. 51,636 per sq.ft., while the average monthly asking rent is Rs. 8.5 lakh.

