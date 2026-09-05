Sajid Nadiadwala's production house lease their office space in Mumbai's Andheri for a total rent of ₹2.46 crore
Mumbai real estate: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited has leased commercial office units to Rhea and Dia Enterprises Pvt Ltd
Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited has leased commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri West, to Rhea and Dia Enterprises Pvt Ltd. for a period of 28 months for a total rent of ₹2.46 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The lease commenced on August 1, 2026, with the initial monthly rent for the two commercial office units set at ₹8.27 lakh. The transaction involves office premises located in Lotus Grandeur, a commercial building in Andheri West, according to property registration documents.
According to the documents, the lease was registered on September 1, 2026, with the licence commencing on August 1, 2026. The company will pay a monthly licence fee of ₹8,26,875 for the office premises, while the security deposit for the transaction has been fixed at ₹30 lakh. The registered documents do not specify the area of the office premises.
The office premises, is situated on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur, also come with two car parking spaces. The property is situated in Andheri West, one of Mumbai's established commercial and residential real estate markets, with the Veera Desai Road area hosting a mix of corporate offices, production houses, creative businesses and residential developments.
As per the terms of the agreement, the rent will increase by 5% every 12 months. Based on the agreed escalation, the monthly rent will rise to approximately ₹8.68 lakh from the 13th month and to around ₹9.12 lakh for the final four months of the 28-month tenure.
The documents show that considering the escalation into account, the total rent payable over the entire 28-month lease period works out to approximately ₹2.46 crore.
Also Read: Film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd leases two flats in Mumbai for ₹1.8 lakh a month
The agreement also includes a lock-in period of 12 months, meaning the premises are subject to the agreed minimum occupancy commitment during the initial year of the lease.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited and Rhea and Dia Enterprises Pvt Ltd could not be reached for comment.
Previous property transactions by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
In October 2025, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd, purchased two apartments in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi for ₹36.57 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.
The first transaction includes an apartment purchased by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited in a building named Hubtown Twenty Five North. The apartment, spanning 2,390 sq ft, along with an additional area of 208 sq ft, was purchased for ₹18.57 crore. The apartment on the 23rd floor was purchased, along with two parking spaces for cars, according to the documents.
Also Read: Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd buys two apartments for ₹36.57 crore in Mumbai
In July 2024, Bollywood film production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd leased two flats in the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹1.8 lakh, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.
According to the leave and license agreement, the company has leased two apartments on the 15th floor of the building located in the Green Acres CHSL complex in Andheri West. The leave and license agreement was registered on July 26, 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More
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