Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan purchases a 1,243 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Jogeshwari for ₹2.78 crore

Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Salim Khan has purchased an apartment worth ₹2.78 crore in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Mumbai real estate update: Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Salim Khan has purchased an apartment worth ₹2.78 crore in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. (HT Files)

The 1,243 sq ft Rera carpet apartment is located on the 27th floor of the Autograph Residency building on Link Road in Jogeshwari West, Mumbai.

The apartment was purchased by Arbaaz Khan at a per sq ft price of over ₹22,000, along with two parking spaces, the documents show.

Arbaaz Khan registered the transaction on February 17, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹16 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents show.

Also Read: TV actor Tejasswi Prakash purchases an apartment worth ₹7.63 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

The apartment was purchased by Arbaaz Khan from the developer, Mutistar Builders LLP. The project is under construction, and possession is scheduled for December 2030.

An email has been sent to Mutistar Builders LLP. The story will be updated if a response is received. Arbaaz Khan could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: MHADA update: All about the ₹8 crore apartment on sale on a First-Come, First-Served basis in South Mumbai

Salman Khan's brother-in-law turns developer Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Bollywood actor-producer Atul Agnihotri was in the news in January 2026, for entering real estate development, with his firm Shivansai Homemaker Infra LLP set to redevelop an old Bandra building in Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

Agnihotri plans to redevelop the 60-year-old Palimala Co-operative Housing Society Limited building. Documents show that of the 11 members in the three-storey society, five flats are owned by the Agnihotri family and its company, Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd.

The documents show that 11 members of the society own flats totalling 8,565 sq ft of MOFA Carpet Area. Following redevelopment, they will receive over 1,2400 sq ft of RERA Carpet Area.

Atul Agnihotri is married to Alvira, the sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He is best known for his debut film Sir (1993), and has also appeared in notable films such as Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994) and Krantiveer (1994).