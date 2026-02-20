Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    TV actor Tejasswi Prakash purchases an apartment worth ₹7.63 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

    Mumbai real estate: Tejasswi Prakash has bought an apartment in Bay Heights, an under-construction project by Hiranandani Developers in Mumbai's Bandra area

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:56 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News | Written by Mehul R Thakkar
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Tejasswi Prakash, a TV and film actor, has purchased an apartment worth 7.63 crore in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

    Mumbai real estate update: Tejasswi Prakash has bought an apartment in Bay Heights, an under-construction project by Hiranandani Developers. (Instagram)
    Mumbai real estate update: Tejasswi Prakash has bought an apartment in Bay Heights, an under-construction project by Hiranandani Developers. (Instagram)

    The apartment was purchased on the 14th floor of Bay Heights, an under-construction project by Hiranandani Developers in Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area, the document showed.

    The apartment measures over 1,303 sq ft and was purchased along with two parking spaces, the documents show.

    The building is currently under construction, and the possession date is November 2030, according to the documents.

    Also Read: TV producer Rajan Shahi buys a penthouse in Mumbai's Madh Island for 13.71 cr, becomes Jubin Nautiyal’s neighbour

    Tejasswi registered the transaction on February 16, 2026, for which a stamp duty of 38 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid, the documents show.

    According to the documents, Tejasswi paid a 10 per cent booking amount of over 76 lakh to the developer, with the balance to be paid in 12 instalments by the time the building receives the occupation certificate (OC).

    An email query has been sent to Hiranandani Developers. The story will be updated if a response is received. Tejasswi Prakash could not be reached for a comment.

    Bandra Reclamation is a prominent coastal stretch in Mumbai, located along Bandra’s western waterfront. Known for upscale residential towers, sea views and proximity to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, it is a prime real estate micro-market attracting celebrities, business leaders and high-net-worth buyers.

    Also Read: MHADA update: All about the 8 crore apartment on sale on a First-Come, First-Served basis in South Mumbai

    All about Tejasswi Prakash

    Tejasswi Prakash is primarily a Hindi television actress who rose to prominence through popular TV shows and reality programmes. She gained nationwide recognition after winning Bigg Boss 15 and later starred in the hit supernatural series Naagin 6. While she has not appeared in mainstream Hindi (Bollywood) films, she made her film debut in Marathi cinema with Mann Kasturi Re.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/TV Actor Tejasswi Prakash Purchases An Apartment Worth ₹7.63 Crore In Mumbai's Bandra
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes