TV actor Tejasswi Prakash purchases an apartment worth ₹7.63 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

Tejasswi Prakash, a TV and film actor, has purchased an apartment worth ₹7.63 crore in Mumbai's Bandra area, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Tejasswi Prakash has bought an apartment in Bay Heights, an under-construction project by Hiranandani Developers. (Instagram)

The apartment was purchased on the 14th floor of Bay Heights, an under-construction project by Hiranandani Developers in Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area, the document showed.

The apartment measures over 1,303 sq ft and was purchased along with two parking spaces, the documents show.

The building is currently under construction, and the possession date is November 2030, according to the documents.

Also Read: TV producer Rajan Shahi buys a penthouse in Mumbai's Madh Island for ₹13.71 cr, becomes Jubin Nautiyal’s neighbour

Tejasswi registered the transaction on February 16, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹38 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents show.

According to the documents, Tejasswi paid a 10 per cent booking amount of over ₹76 lakh to the developer, with the balance to be paid in 12 instalments by the time the building receives the occupation certificate (OC).

An email query has been sent to Hiranandani Developers. The story will be updated if a response is received. Tejasswi Prakash could not be reached for a comment.

Bandra Reclamation is a prominent coastal stretch in Mumbai, located along Bandra’s western waterfront. Known for upscale residential towers, sea views and proximity to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, it is a prime real estate micro-market attracting celebrities, business leaders and high-net-worth buyers.

Also Read: MHADA update: All about the ₹8 crore apartment on sale on a First-Come, First-Served basis in South Mumbai