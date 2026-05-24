Signature Global aims to almost double revenue in FY27 to 5,000 cr: Chairman

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global is targeting to nearly double its operational revenue this fiscal to ₹5,000 crore on better execution of projects, a top company official said.

Real estate developer Signature Global aims to nearly double its operational revenue to ₹5,000 crore this fiscal, driven by faster project execution. (Picture for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated image )

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Gurugram-based Signature Global Ltd's income from operations increased marginally to ₹2,595.86 crore last fiscal from ₹2,498 crore during 2024-25.

"We have given the revenue recognition guidance of ₹5,000 crore for the current fiscal year," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal told PTI in an interview.

He pointed out the construction activities were affected last fiscal because of restrictions in view of high air pollution across Delhi-NCR.

Aggarwal said the ban on construction activities delayed the completion of some of its projects, and hence, the revenue recognition also got impacted.

He said the project completion would improve significantly in the current June quarter.

In the real estate sector, the revenue recognition is based on the percentage of completion method or after the project gets an occupancy/completion certificate.

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{{^usCountry}} Bullish on India's housing market despite global uncertainties, Aggarwal said the company would invest around ₹3,500 crore this fiscal year to buy land in the Gurugram region and carry out construction works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bullish on India's housing market despite global uncertainties, Aggarwal said the company would invest around ₹3,500 crore this fiscal year to buy land in the Gurugram region and carry out construction works. {{/usCountry}}

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Signature Global has set a target to achieve 21 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal year to ₹10,000 crore on a strong launch pipeline and residual inventories in the under-construction real estate projects.

"We will be investing around ₹2,000 crore on construction activities this fiscal year," Aggarwal said.

On land acquisition, he said the company invested around ₹700 crore last fiscal year to buy land parcels. "We will be investing ₹1,000-1,500 crore on land acquisition during FY27".

For higher growth, he said, the company during the March quarter entered into the commercial real estate business in partnership with Bengaluru-based RMZ group. This is part of its strategy to diversify into other segments of the real estate sector.

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During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's sales bookings fell 20 per cent to ₹8,250 crore from a record ₹10,290 crore in the preceding year.

The company sold 2,114 homes in the last fiscal year, almost half of the 4,130 units in the preceding year.

The average sales realisation increased to ₹15,250 per sq ft from ₹12,457 per sq ft in FY25.

Last month, Signature Global tied up with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an investment of nearly ₹2,900 crore.

Signature Global has reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,094.64 crore last fiscal year from ₹101.2 crore in the preceding year.

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Its total income rose to ₹2,778.85 crore in FY26 from ₹2,637.99 crore in 2024-25.

Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has delivered 17.9 million sq ft of real estate since its inception.