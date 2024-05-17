 Strata applies for SM REITs license to broaden fractional ownership platform; aims to raise total fund of ₹2000 crore - Hindustan Times
Strata applies for SM REITs license to broaden fractional ownership platform; aims to raise total fund of 2000 crore

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Strata will initiate the migration of its eligible assets to SM REITs, as it aims to achieve a total assets under management of ₹2000 crore by the end of FY25

Strata, India’s commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, has filed an application for the SM REITs license under the latest regulations issued by Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI). Strata will also initiate the migration of its eligible assets to SM REITs, as it aims to achieve a total assets under management (AUM) of 2000 crore by the end of FY25, the company said in a statement.

In 2023, SEBI had announced an introduction of Small and Medium REITs into the fractional ownership model (FOP), for all assets of over 50 crore.

Strata will initiate the migration of its eligible assets to SM REITs, as it aims to achieve a total assets under management (AUM) of ₹2000 crore by the end of FY25, the company said in a statement.
Strata will initiate the migration of its eligible assets to SM REITs, as it aims to achieve a total assets under management (AUM) of 2000 crore by the end of FY25, the company said in a statement.

Further to this, the regulator released a detailed framework in early 2024. This regulation has widened the scope for fractional ownership investment, including very large assets that were otherwise not possible due to technical and legal constraints.

“As the leading FOP in the nation, Strata embraces the regulator's vision to streamline fractional ownership, elevating it to mainstream investment status. We are thrilled by the recent growth of this sector, and we believe that this regulatory push will enhance the credibility and investor confidence. Our focus this year is to integrate eligible assets into SM REITs, bolstering investor trust and developer relationships to fortify our supply pipeline,” Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder and CEO, Strata.

Strata is leading the fractional ownership ecosystem in the country with over 1,800 crore in transactions and AUM of over 4 million sq. ft. across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hosur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Mehsana, the company said.

Strata is backed by institutional investors like Kotak Investment Advisors, Gruhas Proptech, Sabre Investments Elevation Capital, Mayfield and PropStack.

