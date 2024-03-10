 SEBI notifies SM REITs: Move to regulate fractional ownership industry - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / SEBI notifies SM REITs: Move to regulate fractional ownership industry and safeguard investors’ interests

SEBI notifies SM REITs: Move to regulate fractional ownership industry and safeguard investors’ interests

ByVandana Ramnani
Mar 10, 2024 06:01 PM IST

The recent decision by SEBI is expected to have a positive impact on the emerging fractional ownership of both residential and commercial assets, say experts

The Security and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) decision to notify Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will provide a boost to the fractional ownership industry and safeguard investor interests, incorporating both commercial and residential properties within the new framework. It is also expected to boost the participation of domestic and foreign retail investors, said real estate experts.

The Security and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) decision to approve Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will provide a boost to the fractional ownership industry(Pixabay)
The Security and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) decision to approve Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will provide a boost to the fractional ownership industry(Pixabay)

Fractional ownership platforms are estimated to manage more than 4000 crore in assets under management or AUM. Fractional ownership permits individual investors to co-own commercial or residential assets as an alternative investment. Properties can be acquired through special purpose vehicles or through private limited companies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Sebi notifies small and medium Real Estate Investment Trusts

“Any regulated product comes with significant benefits for investors - uniformity, investor protection, fairness, transparency, and access to redressal mechanisms. As the firm that conceived FOP in India and the largest FPO platform, we are excited to see the new SM REIT regulations being notified and look forward to working with the regulator in making institutional quality real estate accessible to retail investors under a fully regulated regime,” said Kunal Moktan, CEO and co-founder, Property Share.

Also Read: Have a crore to invest in a second home in Goa? Here’s what you should know

The amendments made to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Regulations in 2014 aim to establish clear guidelines for the formation of Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REITs). The new regulations will be called SEBI (REIT) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

“Through these amendments, the regulatory body seeks to not only regulate and organize the fractional ownership segment but also enhance transparency in the sector. The introduction of specific regulations for SM REITs will provide a level of assurance to both investors and property owners, fostering trust and encouraging participation in these ventures,” Shravan Gupta, founder and CEO of YOURS, a platform for fractional ownership of luxury second homes.

Also Read: Commercial real estate market has the potential to increase REIT market size over 6 times: ICRA

Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian said, “SEBI’s notification to regulate small and medium REITs (SM REITs) is a welcome move for the Indian real estate sector. This will regulate the fractional ownership industry and safeguard investor interests, incorporating both commercial and residential properties within the new framework.”

The move is expected to boost the participation of domestic and foreign retail investors, and liquidity in the Indian real estate market as an initial offering for an SM REIT is mandated to have a minimum subscription amount of 10 lakh per investor, contrasting with the earlier norm where fractional platforms often required an investment of about 25 lakh, he said.

SM REITs are now allowed to gather funds starting from 50 crore by issuing units to a minimum of 200 investors instead of the earlier cap of 500 crore. This may bring a large number of income-generating small and medium real estate assets under the purview of REITs, he explained.

The notification on SM REITs was awaited for long and shall provide a huge boost to providing liquidity to granular holding of office yielding assets. This opens a plethora of opportunities across size and scale of markets and products to retail and institutional investors to invest in office yielding real estate. With a minimum size of Rs. 50 crore and minimum holding of 5% of investment manager, this isn’t a significant entry barrier for newer fund managers, however, key checks and balances have been provided by SEBI, said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers India.

“SEBI notification to the SM REITs regulations has come is just less than 3.5 months since the initial approval given by the regulator in setting up of SM REITs which clearly reflects SEBI’s confidence on the potential of the fractional ownership model in democratizing access of retail investors into real estate,” Shiv Parekh, founder and CEO, hBits.

This will act as a catalyst in enhancing market efficiency and increase awareness among potential investors about the benefits of this investment avenue and ensure widespread adoption, he added.

Being a pioneer of this fractional ownership model, hBits is also keen to be the first one to list our SM REITs thereby allowing our investors to make the most of this, he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On