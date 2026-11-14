Swiggy leases 2.62 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield area for 10 years at a total rent outgo of ₹241 crore

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy Limited has leased 2.62 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield area for a tenure of 10 years, with the total rental outgo estimated at approximately ₹241 crore, according to property registration documents accessed through Propstack. Swiggy Limited has leased 2.62 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield area for a tenure of 10 years, with the total rental outgo estimated at approximately ₹241 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Reuters)

The fresh lease was signed with Sumadhura Capitol Towers Private Limited for office premises spread across the four floors of Sumadhura Capitol Towers in Whitefield. The transaction involves a chargeable area of 2.62 lakh sq ft and a carpet area of 1.94 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.

The lease commenced on November 1, 2025, while the agreement was registered on November 2, 2026. Swiggy will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹1.79 crore, calculated at ₹68 per sq ft per month on the chargeable area. This translates into an annual rental commitment of around ₹21.5 crore at the initial rental rate.

The lease agreement is for 10 years, with a 15% escalation in rentals every three years. Based on the initial monthly rental and the stipulated escalation, the total rental outgo over the lease period works out to approximately ₹241 crore. The company also paid a security deposit of ₹10.75 crore, according to the documents.

An email query was sent to Sumadhura Group and Swiggy. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Related transactions In April 2026, DHR Holding India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and global capability centre (GCC) of life sciences and diagnostics major Danaher Corporation, leased approximately 1.8 lakh sq ft of office space in the same building in Bengaluru’s Whitefield at a total rent of ₹88 crore for a period of five years , according to property registration data accessed by Propstack. The fresh lease commences from April 1, 2026, and has been signed with the owner of the property, Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group's entity Sumadhura Capitol Towers Private Limited.

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In 2025, Scootsy Logistics Pvt Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy, had leased multiple warehouse spaces in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, occupying a combined 1.21 lakh sq ft of space for a total monthly rent of ₹19.98 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The space is located in Global Logistic Park, and all four agreements were registered on October 31, 2025.

The rentals commenced on September 1, 2025, and are for a period of two years, as shown in the documents. In February 2025, Swiggy announced a ₹1,000 crore investment plan for the expansion of its subsidiary Scootsy, according to a regulatory filing. Scootsy Logistics Private Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy, and the investment will be made through a subscription to a rights issue, according to its exchange filing.