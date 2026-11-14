Swiggy leases 2.62 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield area for 10 years at a total rent outgo of ₹241 crore
Bengaluru real estate: Swiggy has leased the space for a period of 10 years in a building named Sumadhura Capitol Tower in Whitefield
Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy Limited has leased 2.62 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield area for a tenure of 10 years, with the total rental outgo estimated at approximately ₹241 crore, according to property registration documents accessed through Propstack.
The fresh lease was signed with Sumadhura Capitol Towers Private Limited for office premises spread across the four floors of Sumadhura Capitol Towers in Whitefield. The transaction involves a chargeable area of 2.62 lakh sq ft and a carpet area of 1.94 lakh sq ft, the documents showed.
The lease commenced on November 1, 2025, while the agreement was registered on November 2, 2026. Swiggy will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹1.79 crore, calculated at ₹68 per sq ft per month on the chargeable area. This translates into an annual rental commitment of around ₹21.5 crore at the initial rental rate.
The lease agreement is for 10 years, with a 15% escalation in rentals every three years. Based on the initial monthly rental and the stipulated escalation, the total rental outgo over the lease period works out to approximately ₹241 crore. The company also paid a security deposit of ₹10.75 crore, according to the documents.
An email query was sent to Sumadhura Group and Swiggy. The story will be updated if a response is received.
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Related transactions
In April 2026, DHR Holding India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary and global capability centre (GCC) of life sciences and diagnostics major Danaher Corporation, leased approximately 1.8 lakh sq ft of office space in the same building in Bengaluru’s Whitefield at a total rent of ₹88 crore for a period of five years , according to property registration data accessed by Propstack. The fresh lease commences from April 1, 2026, and has been signed with the owner of the property, Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Group's entity Sumadhura Capitol Towers Private Limited.
Also Read: ₹88 crore">DHR Holdings leases 1.8 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru’s Whitefield for total rent of ₹88 crore
In 2025, Scootsy Logistics Pvt Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy, had leased multiple warehouse spaces in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, occupying a combined 1.21 lakh sq ft of space for a total monthly rent of ₹19.98 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by data analytics firm CRE Matrix.
The space is located in Global Logistic Park, and all four agreements were registered on October 31, 2025.
The rentals commenced on September 1, 2025, and are for a period of two years, as shown in the documents. In February 2025, Swiggy announced a ₹1,000 crore investment plan for the expansion of its subsidiary Scootsy, according to a regulatory filing. Scootsy Logistics Private Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy, and the investment will be made through a subscription to a rights issue, according to its exchange filing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More