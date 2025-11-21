Swiggy's Scootsy Logistics leases warehouse spaces for ₹20 lakh monthly rent in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

Scootsy Logistics Pvt Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy, has leased multiple warehouse spaces in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, occupying a combined 1.21 lakh sq ft of space for a total monthly rent of ₹19.98 lakh, according to registration documents accessed by data analytics firm CRE Matrix. Scootsy Logistics, a Swiggy subsidiary, has leased 1.21 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi for a total monthly rent of ₹19.98 lakh, according to documents from CRE Matrix. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The space is located in Global Logistic Park, and all four agreements were registered on October 31, 2025. The rentals commenced on September 1, 2025, and are for a period of two years, as shown in the documents.

The largest lease involves 69,687.5 sq ft leased from Qureshi Massrunisa, taken up by Scootsy for a monthly rent of ₹12.1 lakh. The transaction includes a security deposit of ₹24 lakh and covers units 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 on the ground floor. The tenant paid a security deposit of ₹24.2 lakh. The company paid ₹17.36 per month per sq ft as the monthly rent.

In another agreement, Scootsy leased 32,387.5 sq ft from Malunge Shivaji Vishnu at a monthly rent of ₹4.87 lakh with a security deposit of ₹9.74 lakh. The space includes units 8A, 8B, 8K, 9A, 9B, and 9K, also on the ground floor. Scootsy paid ₹15.04 per month per sq ft for the rent.



Also Read: DHL leases 4.3 lakh sq ft of warehousing space at Indospace Park, Chennai, for ₹97 lakh a month

The company also rented another 7,000 sq ft unit from Chougle Fya Anjum, for a monthly rent of ₹1.15 lakh and a security deposit of ₹2.31 lakh. This deal covers units 9H, 7E, and 11H on the ground floor. The company paid ₹16.53 per month per sq ft for the transaction.

The fourth lease involves 12,300 sq ft from Patil Balaram Vitthal for a monthly rent of ₹1,85,103, with a security deposit of ₹3,70,206. The units leased under this agreement are 9D and 10C, located on the ground floor. Scootsy paid ₹15.04 per month per sq ft for the lease.

The transactions have a handover date of September 1, 2025. Scootsy Logistics will receive a 30-day fit-out or rent-free period from the handover date. The agreement includes a 12-month lock-in period, after which the rent will increase by 5%.

In February 2025, Swiggy announced a ₹1,000 crore investment plan for the expansion of its subsidiary Scootsy, according to a regulatory filing. Scootsy Logistics Private Limited is a fully owned subsidiary of Swiggy, and the investment will be made through a subscription to a rights issue, according to its exchange filing.

An email query has been sent to Scootsy. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Also Read: Swiggy shares in focus today after ₹1,000 crore investment into Scootsy announced

Major warehousing transactions in 2025 Between September and October, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leased approximately 4.28 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹96.64 lakh at Indospace Industrial & Logistic Park, Vishnuvakkam, as per registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The lease, which commenced in October, includes a deposit of ₹5.80. crore. The company has leased the property from the landlord, Shirina Industrial & Logistics Park Private Ltd, as per the documents.

In August, Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), the warehousing and industrial real estate arm of the Welspun Group, acquired 107 acres across two prime logistics hubs in Bengaluru as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in South India, the company stated.

In East Bengaluru’s Hoskote cluster, the 51-acre project housed a Proxima category park, catering to 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players. The location is well-connected to the upcoming Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, with proximity to Whitefield, KR Puram, Sarjapur, and Varthur.

In the same month, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The documents show that the monthly starting rent for the 246,598 sq ft space is ₹66.21 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.78 crore. The space is located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025.