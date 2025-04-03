Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Advanced Systems buys land for over 29 crore in Karnataka

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 03, 2025 09:35 PM IST

Karnataka real estate deal: Tata Advanced Systems has bought 7.4 lakh sq ft land for aircraft manufacturing - final assembly line, registration documents showed

Tata Advanced Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has bought a 7.4 lakh sq ft land parcel near Bengaluru for 29.34 crore, documents accessed by analytics firm Propstack showed.

Tata Advanced Systems buys land for over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29 crore in Karnataka. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Tata Advanced Systems buys land for over 29 crore in Karnataka. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The company has purchased the land parcel located in Karnataka’s Vemgal Industrial Area for aircraft manufacturing - final assembly line including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), the sale-cum-lease agreement showed.

Final assembly line is a stage in manufacturing where all the components of a product are brought together to create the finished product.

The land is situated in the Vemgal 1st Phase Industrial Area, near Kolar-Chikkaballapur Road (SH-96), approximately 10 km from the Narasapura and Jakkasandra industrial zones. The company has acquired the land from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), the documents showed.

Also Read: Bengaluru traffic woes, anyone? Ferrari opens massive pre-owned car centre at 8 lakh monthly rent

The land was bought for 1.7 crore per acre, as shown in the lease-cum-sale agreement signed on February 24. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of 1.5 crore.

The document said that during the subsistence of the lease term, which is 10 years, the lessee shall pay a yearly rent of 17011 and maintenance charges of 2.55 lakh every year.

The area is located near Bengaluru along Old Madras Road (NH75) and is a thriving hub for manufacturing and logistics.

Queries have been sent to Tata Advanced Systems and KIADB. If they respond, the story will be updated.

The Vemgal 1st Phase Industrial Area, developed by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), is located in the Kolar district, near Narasapura and Jakkasandra. It covers an area of 666 acres and is known for its suitability for automobile and general industries.

Vemgal is about 5 km from Doddaballapur and 38 km from Bengaluru via Yelahanka in the northern part of Bengaluru.

Also Read: Real estate developers acquire 2,335 acres for 40,000 crore in 2024; Tier 1 cities hold 72%, Tier 2 cities 28% share

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Tata Advanced Systems buys land for over 29 crore in Karnataka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On