The great portfolio shift: Why smart money is looking beyond listed markets

For decades, listed equities and bonds formed the core of most serious investment portfolios. They offered liquidity, transparency, extensive research coverage and relatively easy access. For many investors, public markets were where wealth was created, measured and benchmarked.

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are increasingly investing in private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate and other alternative assets to build diversified portfolios that are less reliant on the day-to-day volatility of listed markets. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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That framework is evolving, not disappearing, but changing.

Across the world, large pools of capital, including family offices, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, are no longer treating private markets as a peripheral allocation. Instead, they are increasingly using private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate and other alternative assets to build more diversified portfolios that are less dependent on the day-to-day volatility of listed markets.

Bain's Global Private Equity Report 2026 notes that sovereign wealth funds and private wealth channels are expected to play an important role in private-market fundraising, highlighting how institutional portfolios are broadening beyond traditional public-market exposures.

This is not a story of investors leaving public markets. Public equities remain central to global portfolios. Instead, institutional investors are broadening their opportunities, seeking access to companies, assets and income streams that may not be available through listed markets alone.

The old portfolio map is being redrawn

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{{^usCountry}} The traditional listed-market portfolio was built around a simple idea: own public equities for long-term growth and bonds for income and stability. That model worked well when interest rates were falling, and listed markets were expanding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traditional listed-market portfolio was built around a simple idea: own public equities for long-term growth and bonds for income and stability. That model worked well when interest rates were falling, and listed markets were expanding. {{/usCountry}}

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The economic backdrop has become less forgiving. Inflation shocks, higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and uneven growth have heightened concerns around concentration risk. At the same time, many companies are staying private longer, while infrastructure, credit and real estate opportunities are increasingly financed outside public markets.

BlackRock’s Private Markets Outlook 2026 notes that private markets are reshaping how societies build infrastructure, how businesses finance growth and how investors approach diversification. It also highlights the growing role of private credit and secondary strategies amid slower IPO and M&A activity.

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The capital market is no longer neatly divided between ‘listed growth’ and ‘bond income’. Growth remains private longer, credit increasingly sits outside banks, and infrastructure exposure is often accessed through private vehicles.

Private markets have moved from niche to institutional core

Private equity was once seen as an exclusive corner of finance. Today, it plays a much larger role in institutional portfolios.

McKinsey’s Global Private Markets Report 2026 says in 2025 private equity deal value rebounded, increasing by 19% to $2.6 trillion. Global buyout deal value reached nearly $1.8 trillion, up 20% from 2024. Larger deals drove much of the rebound: buyout deals above $500 million rose 51% in value to more than $900 billion, while deals above $2.5 billion increased 72% to over $600 billion.

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But the asset class has not become easier. McKinsey notes that private equity returns in 2025 lagged public equity indices, with top-quartile global buyout returns averaging 8%, compared with 18% for the S&P 500 and 22% for MSCI World. The report also points out that traditional return drivers - cheap leverage, falling rates and multiple expansion - are no longer as effective.

Private markets are not being adopted because they outperform every year. They are being used because they offer different sources of return, access points and investment horizons.

The liquidity trade-off is becoming more explicit

The appeal of public markets is liquidity. A listed stock can usually be bought or sold quickly. Private assets, by design, are less liquid.

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That trade-off is receiving greater scrutiny. McKinsey notes that distributions to paid-in capital as a share of private equity AUM stood at 6% in the 12 months ended June 2025, compared with the 2015–19 average of 16%. Its five-year rolling measure fell to about 10% in June 2025, the lowest recorded level in its dataset.

Investors are no longer focused only on headline internal rates of return. They are also asking when the cash will actually come back. For institutions such as pension funds and endowments, liquidity planning shapes allocation decisions.

Yet this has not triggered a retreat from private markets. McKinsey’s survey of 300 global limited partners found that about 70% planned to maintain or increase private equity allocations in 2026. Capital is simply being deployed more selectively, with investors favouring managers that have scale, operating capability and clearer value-creation strategies.

Family offices are thinking like institutions

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The shift in private markets is especially evident among family offices. UBS’s Global Family Office Report 2026, based on more than 300 clients across over 30 markets with an average net worth of $2.7 billion, found that 60% planned changes to their strategic asset allocation in the next 12 months.

Family offices are long-term pools of capital, and their shift is not only about returns but also control, resilience, tax planning, succession and intergenerational wealth.

The 2025 UBS report showed significant regional differences. In the US, alternative investments made up 54% of family office portfolios, including 27% in private equity, 18% in real estate and 3% in private debt. In Europe (excluding Switzerland), alternatives accounted for 49%, led by private equity at 27% and real estate at 11%. In Southern Asia, traditional assets still dominated at 69%, while alternatives accounted for 31%, including 11% in private equity and 6% in private debt.

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For India, the contrast suggests that Asian and Southern Asian family offices are moving in the same broad direction as their Western peers, but from a different starting point and with different constraints.

Infrastructure is becoming an investment theme, not just a public project

One reason alternatives have gained attention is that some of the world’s largest funding needs are linked to long-duration assets. McKinsey estimates that $106 trillion is needed for global infrastructure investment through 2040 across transport, power, digital infrastructure, utilities and related systems. Governments alone may not be able to fund all of it, creating a larger role for private capital.

Infrastructure can offer exposure to long-term economic activity, but it also comes with project, regulatory, execution and liquidity risks. BlackRock’s 2026 outlook highlights infrastructure as part of the broader evolution of private markets, particularly as investors seek exposure to structural themes such as the energy transition, digitisation and supply chain resilience.

Private credit has filled a gap left by banks

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Private credit is another major part of the reallocation story. After the global financial crisis and tighter bank regulation, non-bank lenders gained space in corporate lending, while higher interest rates made credit income more visible to investors.

BlackRock notes that slower IPO and M&A activity has elevated the role of private credit and secondary strategies. McKinsey says private credit is evolving from a market dominated by leveraged corporate lending into a broader ecosystem of strategies, vehicles and capital pools.

For investors, the appeal is contractual income and exposure outside public bond markets. The trade-off is lower transparency, reduced liquidity and greater reliance on underwriting quality, particularly in a higher-rate environment. Private credit’s growth is best understood as a structural shift in how companies are financed.

India is still early, but the direction is visible

India’s public markets remain central to household and institutional wealth creation, but the alternative investment ecosystem is also growing.

SEBI data for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) showed cumulative commitments of ₹15,74,050 crore as of December 31, 2025, with funds raised at ₹6,78,729 crore and investments made at ₹6,45,026 crore. Category II AIFs accounted for the largest share of commitments at ₹11,64,118 crore, highlighting the growing role of private capital in India’s investment landscape.

The private equity and venture capital market reflects a similar trend. Bain's India Private Equity Report 2026 notes that India remained a key investment destination in Asia-Pacific even as PE-VC investments declined by approximately 17% to $36 billion in 2025. Deal volumes, however, increased by about 10%, indicating continued investor interest alongside more selective capital deployment. The report also highlights a growing focus on operational value creation, buy-and-build strategies and domestically oriented sectors such as manufacturing, industrial and consumer businesses.

Where digital access fits in

Technology is changing how investors access alternative assets. Globally, evergreen funds, semi-liquid vehicles and digital platforms are widening access beyond traditional institutions. BlackRock notes that wealth and retirement investors are entering private markets through newer structures that may offer improved access and liquidity.

In India, platforms that digitise access to real assets reflect this broader trend. Digital real estate platforms, for example, aim to make property-linked exposure more accessible than direct ownership, illustrating how alternative assets are being repackaged for smaller-ticket investors.

Access, however, should not be confused with suitability. Real estate-linked products still require careful assessment of title, structure, liquidity, fees, taxation, valuation, rental assumptions and exit mechanisms.

The real lesson for investors

The great reallocation is not about abandoning public markets. It is about recognising that modern portfolios may need more than listed equities and bonds to capture the full range of economic activity.

The world’s largest investors are moving in this direction because market structures have changed. Companies are staying private longer, infrastructure needs are growing, private credit has become a larger source of financing, and wealth platforms are widening access to assets that were once difficult to reach.

For Indian investors, the lesson is not to blindly follow institutional capital. Large investors have different risk limits, time horizons, liquidity needs and governance resources. The more useful takeaway is that portfolio construction is becoming broader, but also more demanding.

Alternatives can add diversification, but they also add complexity. They can provide access, but not automatic safety. They can reduce dependence on listed markets, but they cannot remove risk. The more important question may not be whether public or private markets are better, but whether each asset in a portfolio has a clear role, a verified structure and a risk the investor truly understands.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not involve any journalistic/editorial involvement by Hindustan Times. The content is for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.