Trehan IRIS plans to expand Omara luxury wellness residences to Noida and Bengaluru over the next 10 years

Gurugram-based Trehan IRIS, the real estate arm of the seven-decade-old Trehan Group, which launched its luxury wellness residences brand, Omara, in the millennium city, plans to expand the brand to Noida and Bengaluru over the next 10 years, the company’s leadership told Hindustan Times.

Trehan IRIS plans to expand its Omara luxury wellness residences brand to Noida and Bengaluru, with investments dependent on land acquisition costs, said Abhishek Trehan and Aman Trehan, executive directors of the company.

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Earlier this year, the company launched Omara, a ₹1,300-crore luxury residential project in Sector 80, Gurugram, which it describes as India’s first luxury wellbeing residences. Spread across a five-acre land parcel, the project has a development potential of around 1.8 million sq ft and will comprise 340 apartments. Trehan IRIS acquired two land parcels totalling 5.08 acres from the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) through an auction in February 2024 for ₹190 crore.

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“We are creating a new category and have a vision to develop multiple Omara projects in the future. People are increasingly thinking about their health and wellness, so this is the right time to pursue this vision. After the Gurugram project, we will look at multiple opportunities,” said Abhishek Trehan, executive director, Trehan IRIS.

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{{^usCountry}} “We plan to take the brand to Noida first and then to Bengaluru. The total investment in the Omara projects will depend on land costs. We have not acquired any land parcels yet. We hope to finalise the land parcel in Noida by the beginning of the next financial year,” he told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We plan to take the brand to Noida first and then to Bengaluru. The total investment in the Omara projects will depend on land costs. We have not acquired any land parcels yet. We hope to finalise the land parcel in Noida by the beginning of the next financial year,” he told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from expanding the Omara brand, the company is also planning a hotel development in Bengaluru.

The company's expansion plans come amid the rapid growth of the global wellness real estate market. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the sector grew from $151 billion in 2017 to nearly $900 billion in 2025, registering an average annual growth rate of 23.6% since 2019. It is forecast to cross $1 trillion in 2027 and reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. In India, the health and wellness market is valued at more than $155 billion.

Senior living project in Gurugram

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Trehan IRIS is also planning a senior living project in Sector 95, Gurugram, spanning 5 acres with an estimated development potential of 8-9 lakh sq ft. The project is likely to be launched towards the end of next year.

The development will combine senior housing and wellness services, with an experienced specialist operator managing senior care and day-to-day services. The company plans to incorporate Omara’s preventive healthcare approach, including a longevity centre.

Also Read: Gurugram’s senior living market gains ground as high-net-worth retirees and NRIs drive demand

“We will bring in an expert with experience in senior living to manage the care and community aspects of the project. We understand that we cannot be good at everything. The preventive health component, which is central to Omara, will also be part of this development,” Trehan said.

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He said the project would focus on the specific needs of senior residents, including healthcare, mental wellbeing, nursing support and community building.

Greater Noida West mall to open in early 2027

Trehan IRIS has invested ₹400 crore in developing IRIS Broadway Greno West (IBGW), a 1.1-million-sq-ft mixed-use development on a 3.5-acre site at the Ek Murti roundabout in Greater Noida West. The project is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2027, with the company awaiting its Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Of the total development, around six lakh sq ft will be dedicated to retail, while approximately three lakh sq ft has been earmarked for offices. The remaining space will include a hotel component.

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The company plans to invest an additional ₹135 crore in a 135-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel as part of the project. The hotel is expected to take 12-18 months to complete. The mall has secured tie-ups with 105 retail brands, according to the company. It is targeting annual retail consumption of more than ₹580 crore in its first year of operations, rising to around ₹700 crore in the second year.

The hotel will include two banquet halls with a combined capacity of more than 2,000 guests, an all-day restaurant and a pool deck. The adjoining office tower, Omega, will offer Grade A workspaces, a business centre, a gym and terrace restaurants.

“We have 105 brands tied up for the mall. We will announce the brands once we receive the OC. The project will have six lakh sq ft of retail space, offices and a Courtyard by Marriott hotel,” said Aman Trehan, executive director of the company.

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He added that the hotel would have a large banqueting facility, addressing a gap in the local market. The area has a potential catchment of 1.7 million people, with an estimated 7-8 lakh residents currently living there.

The retail component is expected to open in January or February 2027, while the office and hotel components will be developed as part of the second phase, Trehan said.

Trehan IRIS plans mixed-use project in Noida Sector 140

The company is also planning a mixed-use development in Sector 140, Noida, along the Noida Expressway. Spread across around five acres, the project will have a development potential of approximately two million sq ft and will comprise Grade A office space, retail and alfresco dining. The company hopes to attract Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to the project's office component.

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The location is close to the Noida Expressway and the proposed Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway. The company sees the planned Jewar airport and the region’s expanding commercial activity as key growth drivers for the project.

“Sector 140 is an extremely promising location, with connectivity to the Noida Expressway and the FNG Expressway. With the development of the FNG and Jewar airport, we expect the area to attract a larger workforce and see further growth,” said Aman Trehan.

The project is currently at the design stage, and the company will disclose its investment plans once the project is budgeted, he added.