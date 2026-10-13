Trevoc plans 1,000 crore pipeline, targets 3,500 crore GDV over three years

Real estate developer TREVOC Group is planning an investment and development pipeline of ₹800-1,000 crore over the next three years, targeting a gross development value (GDV) of ₹3,000-3,500 crore as it looks to expand beyond Gurugram into emerging Haryana markets.

Real estate developer TREVOC Group is planning an investment and development pipeline of ₹800-1,000 crore over the next three years. (Picture for representational purposes only)

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The developer’s proposed roadmap includes two to three new projects, with Sonipat and Panipat under evaluation for integrated townships spanning 80-100 acres. The company is targeting early 2027 for the launch of the first phase of its expansion into these Tier-2 markets. It also plans around 5 lakh sq ft of commercial development alongside its residential portfolio.

The proposed investment will be deployed in phases, depending on project opportunities and market conditions. The company said its assessment of Sonipat and Panipat is being guided by improving connectivity, infrastructure development and local economic activity, with the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway among the infrastructure links supporting its evaluation.

“We are evaluating Sonipat and Panipat as part of our next phase of expansion, with a focus on locations where improving connectivity and economic activity can support long-term demand,” said Gurpal Singh Chawla, managing director of TREVOC Group. “Our three-year roadmap envisages a ₹800-1,000 crore investment and development pipeline, targeting a GDV of ₹3,000-3,500 crore.”

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{{^usCountry}} Chawla said capital deployment would be phased and linked to project opportunities and market conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chawla said capital deployment would be phased and linked to project opportunities and market conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Township strategy to combine residential, commercial spaces

The proposed townships are expected to combine residential plots, villas and commercial spaces, allowing the developer to offer multiple property formats within integrated developments. The company will assess potential locations based on connectivity to major urban centres, physical and social infrastructure, and demand.

“Entering a new market is only the first step. What matters is how a project takes shape over time and whether it delivers on what was envisaged at the planning stage,” said Sehaj Chawla, managing director of TREVOC Group.

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He said the company’s approach was to consider residential and commercial spaces as part of a larger environment, with attention to how people would use them in their everyday lives. Planning, the mix of spaces and execution would remain central to its strategy, he added.

Existing Gurugram project on Golf Course Road

The expansion plans come as TREVOC builds its presence in Gurugram’s premium housing market. Its recently launched TREVOC Royal Residences, an ultra-luxury residential project near Golf Course Road, comprises a 27-storey tower with 172 residences, a skydeck and a clubhouse.

The project is located close to Golf Course Road and within an established residential catchment, placing it in a different market segment from the proposed large-format townships in Sonipat and Panipat.

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The company, which says it draws on a real estate legacy of more than 75 years, plans to develop nearly 5 million sq ft of residential space, around 1 million sq ft of retail and office assets, and 75-100 acres of plotted developments in Tier-2 cities over the next three years.

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The proposed ₹800-1,000 crore pipeline and ₹3,000-3,500 crore GDV represent the company’s planned portfolio over the three-year period. The locations, project launches and investment deployment remain subject to evaluation and market conditions.