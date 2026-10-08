Housing demand will stay strong, say NCR developers after repo rate hike
Home-loan costs are expected to rise after the repo rate hike, but developers see strong festive demand, infrastructure growth and resilient Gurugram housing sales.
Developers expect strong end-user demand and infrastructure-led growth to cushion the impact of higher borrowing costs after the Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate to 5.50% from 5.25% on Wednesday, the first increase since February 2023.
The hike is expected to marginally increase home-loan costs, but developers said the impact should remain manageable for buyers with stable incomes and those purchasing within their affordability limits.
Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) president Shekhar Patel said the rate hike may have some impact on festive sales, but home purchases need to be viewed as long-term decisions. “We should not look at repo rate changes in isolation. What matters is the long-term outlook for the economy and overall growth,” he said.
The timing of the hike, however, comes as the sector enters its busiest sales period. Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali traditionally see increased homebuying activity. Developers believe the underlying demand for homes remains strong, although price-sensitive buyers could take longer to make decisions.
ANAROCK Group chairman Anuj Puri said higher borrowing costs could make buyers more selective, particularly in the affordable segment, and extend decision timelines. Average residential prices in the top seven cities rose 7% year-on-year, according to ANAROCK Research.
Puri said housing sales in the top seven cities nevertheless remained healthy, with around 1,00,220 units sold in Q3 2026, up 3% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. Affordable housing accounted for 16% of these sales. The latest rate increase, he said, could now lead some buyers to recalculate budgets or defer purchases as even a modest rise in EMIs affects affordability.
Gurugram remains a bright spot
In NCR, Gurugram is expected to remain relatively resilient, particularly across premium and luxury housing corridors. Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, New Gurugram and Sohna Road continue to attract buyers as connectivity and infrastructure improve.
Senior vice-president of Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Rishabh Periwal said the impact of the hike in Gurugram should remain contained, particularly in the luxury segment, where buyers are less sensitive to marginal EMI changes. He also pointed to continued demand for premium commercial space, supported by global capability centre (GCC) expansion.
The broader market is being supported by infrastructure projects such as the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway, Dwarka Expressway and Sohna Elevated Road, along with proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and planned Namo Bharat connectivity.
Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore said, “While the move may add some pressure to borrowing costs, we expect the impact to be manageable as homebuyers continue to prioritise the need for better homes and long-term value. With underlying demand remaining healthy.”
Developers also expect festive offers and flexible payment plans to absorb part of the additional financing burden. Nimbus Group CEO Sahil Agarwal said healthy demand, improving consumer confidence and sustained interest in quality residential and plotted developments would continue to support the sector.
For the broader real estate market, the impact is expected to be uneven. While residential buyers—especially in affordable and mid-income segments—could become more cautious, commercial real estate is likely to remain supported by structural demand from GCCs, technology and BFSI occupiers. Retail, however, could face some near-term pressure if higher financing costs coincide with weaker festive consumption.
For NCR’s housing market, the immediate test will therefore be whether the higher cost of borrowing outweighs the traditional festive buying momentum. For now, developers remain confident that strong end-user demand, improving infrastructure and the long-term appeal of homeownership will keep the market on a steady growth path despite the modest rate increase.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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