UK house prices rise in August at fastest pace in 3 months: Report

House prices rose 0.6% year-on-year after a 0.3% rise in July, a report said.

real-estate Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London, Reuters
British house prices increased in August at the fastest annual pace in three months, a report said
British house prices increased in August at the fastest annual pace in three months, a report said(Bloomberg)
         

British house prices edged up in August at the fastest annual pace in three months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, adding to tentative signs the housing market has picked up from its recent pre-Brexit slowdown.

House prices rose 0.6% year-on-year after a 0.3% rise in July, Nationwide said. On the month, prices were flat. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 11:50 IST

