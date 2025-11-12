UP government’s unified circle rate system enables property owners to assess property values using digital tools

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a unified circle rate list aimed at simplifying property valuation and stamp duty calculation across the state. This move will enable citizens to independently assess their property’s value and determine the applicable stamp duty without requiring technical assistance.



Real estate experts have welcomed the initiative as a ‘major step toward transparency,’ noting that it holds particular significance for tier-2 and tier-3 cities that are witnessing rapid infrastructure-led growth and need reliable valuation benchmarks. Uttar Pradesh government introduces unified circle rate list to simplify stamp duty calculation and enable citizens to assess it independently. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Implemented by the stamps and registration department, the new system replaces the earlier district-specific formats with a single, standardised structure aimed at helping citizens assess property values on their own.

Minister of state (Independent Charge) for stamps and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, described the move as a major reform to improve, simplify, and standardise the valuation process.

“Now, citizens will be able to assess the value of their property and calculate stamp duty on their own without any technical assistance,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper on November 11.

He termed the unified rate list a “major step towards transparency and uniformity,” and said that the reform would make property registration more citizen-friendly and efficient.

All about the revised circle rate format The revised format divides areas into 15 sub-classes under three categories, urban, semi-urban, and rural, ensuring uniformity across districts.

It introduces separate classifications for agricultural, non-agricultural, and commercial plots, with clear rules for properties adjoining or located away from main roads, aimed at reducing disputes and litigation, the Hindustan Times reported.

The system also specifies valuation rates for a range of properties, including farmhouses, semi-commercial units, residential-cum-commercial buildings, single commercial establishments, hotels, hospitals, petrol pumps, cinema halls, and coaching centres.



Depreciation on construction age has also been streamlined between 20% and 50%.

For the first time, a uniform standard for tree valuation has been introduced based on tree age. Additionally, where agricultural and non-agricultural lands exist under one plot number, a scientific and rational method of valuation will be applied to ensure fair assessment and prevent stamp-related conflicts, the newspaper said.

Here’s what real estate experts have to say about the unified circle rate format “This reform is a major step forward for transparency, as it does away with arbitrary valuations that have been a problem in transactions for more than a decade. It replaces fragmented district-specific formats with a single, uniform structure applicable across 15 sub-classes of property,” said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

Makes it hard to avoid paying stamp duty: It will now be harder to avoid paying stamp duty, and it also lowers the number of potential lawsuits by making road-adjacency rules unambiguous.

Moreover, it gives citizens the ability to assess for themselves with digital tools, explained Kumar.

Developers and investors get price certainty, and registrars get compliance efficiency. The reform will speed up market growth by bringing government valuations more in line with actual market dynamics, he said.

This is especially important for tier 2 and tier 3 cities that are still growing via infrastructure development, and need accurate benchmarks, he said.

Real estate developers have also welcomed the government’s decision to introduce a unified circle rate list.

Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group said the move is aimed at making property valuation and stamp duty calculation simpler, more transparent, and consistent across the state. “This progressive move will bring greater clarity, efficiency, and confidence to property buyers and investors alike,” he said.