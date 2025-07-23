Uttar Pradesh govt expands stamp duty relief for women property buyers to 1 crore

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to extend the 1% stamp duty exemption for women buying property worth up to ₹1 crore. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to extend the 1% stamp duty exemption for women buying property worth up to ₹ 1 crore. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Earlier, this exemption, capped at ₹10,000, was applicable only for properties valued up to ₹10 lakh. With the revised limit, women buyers can now avail up to ₹1 lakh in stamp duty rebate.

Real estate experts have welcomed the move, noting that it offers greater financial security to women and is likely to boost interest in the mid-range housing segment across cities. “This step may encourage more buyers to register properties under women’s names,” an expert said.

However, some believe the ₹1 crore cap is still restrictive, especially in high-value markets like Noida and its surrounding areas. They argue that increasing the limit to ₹2.5 crore or removing it altogether would have made the benefit more meaningful.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on July 22, the UP government said in a statement. Till now, this exemption was applicable only on property up to ₹10 lakh in the state, in which a maximum discount of ₹10,000 was available. But now the government has increased this exemption to property up to ₹one crore.

A PTI report quoted UP's Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar as saying that the government believes this decision will help middle class women become property owners, which will not only increase their confidence but they will also become financially more capable and respected in the society. This exemption will also strengthen the Mission Shakti programme, under which women are being made self-reliant and empowered, he said.

In Budget 2024, the central government had also talked about reducing the stamp duty on deeds executed in favour of women. This decision of the Uttar Pradesh government is being considered as a step in the same direction. There is a possibility of a huge increase in the registration of property in the name of women, the statement said.

This is what real estate experts have to say about the move

By increasing the 1% stamp duty rebate limit from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore for properties purchased in women’s names, the Uttar Pradesh government has provided significant relief to women homebuyers.

“With 10 times increase in the exemption limit, now a maximum of ₹1 lakh can be saved in payment of stamp duty while purchasing it in the name of women. This will boost the purchase of properties in the name of women and give them more financial security,” said managing partner and co-founder of ZEUS Law.

However, considering the property prices in Noida and surrounding areas of Uttar Pradesh, increasing the limit to ₹2.5 crore, or removing it altogether, would have been more beneficial, he told HT.com

“In Delhi, there is no such cap. Women buyers receive a full 1% stamp duty rebate regardless of the property value even if it exceeds ₹5 crore,” he said.

Vikas Tomar, executive president and business head, Square Yards, said that the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to reduce stamp duty by 1% for women on property purchases up to ₹1 crore is a positive step and will likely boost sentiment among women aspiring to own a home. It is also likely to encourage more families to register properties in the name of women, supporting broader goals of financial inclusion and empowerment.

“The move is expected to benefit the mid-segment market the most which continues to attract end users and first-time buyers. Currently, key residential hubs in the state such as Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad offer a wide range of options across different budget categories in both primary and secondary segments. With this added incentive, we’re likely to see greater interest in the mid-range category across these cities, with more buyers moving forward with purchases under women’s ownership,” he said.

Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group is of the opinion that stamp duty and other levies form a significant part of home-buying costs, and any reduction in these charges helps buyers save a substantial amount of money. The current reduction in stamp duty will certainly benefit many homebuyers.

“However, we have consistently advocated for a broader reduction in stamp duty, especially since it is charged in addition to GST on under-construction properties, which significantly inflates the overall cost of purchase. The government should consider reducing these charges for all homebuyers, regardless of gender or property value, to make homeownership more affordable and accessible,” added Bhasin.

Will it increase joint registration of properties?

Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group said that the move can give a meaningful boost to home registrations in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. It will make property ownership more appealing for women, provide support to middle-class homebuyers, and encourage joint registrations.

These markets have a lot of housing options priced under ₹1 crore. The savings on registrations under women’s names is especially pertinent since this supports the Mission Shakti women empowerment initiative and encourages gender-equitable property ownership. Property rates in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad have surged hugely in the last five years, and this initiative will enable significant savings for families eyeing homeownership in these regions, he added.