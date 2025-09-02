Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP Cabinet caps stamp duty on property partition deeds at 5,000

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 11:47 pm IST

In a major relief for families, the UP Cabinet on September 2 approved a maximum of ₹5,000 for stamp duty and registration fees on property partition deeds

In a major relief for families, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on September 2 approved a maximum of 5,000 for stamp duty and registration fees on property partition deeds.

In a major relief for families, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on September 2 approved a maximum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 for stamp duty and registration fees on property partition deeds (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
In a major relief for families, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on September 2 approved a maximum of 5,000 for stamp duty and registration fees on property partition deeds (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Previously, property partitions attracted 4% stamp duty and 1% registration fee on the property’s value, discouraging families from registering deeds and leading to disputes in civil and revenue courts, an official statement said.

The new provision is expected to reduce litigation, facilitate amicable settlements, update land and revenue records and make properties more easily available in the market, PTI quoted the statement as saying.

Also Read: NRI duped in 10.7 crore Gurugram land fraud: How overseas Indians can safeguard their real estate assets back home

"While the change may initially cause an estimated revenue loss of 5.58 crore in stamp duty and 80.67 lakh in registration fees, the government expects that higher registration volumes will offset the loss and boost revenue over time," the statement read.

"Similar systems in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have already shown positive outcomes, giving confidence that the move will strengthen both legal certainty and family harmony in Uttar Pradesh," the statement added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / UP Cabinet caps stamp duty on property partition deeds at 5,000
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On