Hike in circle rates not required for 2025-26: Gzb district administration

The Ghaziabad district administration has decided to call off the plan to increase the circle rates for 2025-26, officials said on Friday, adding that the rates of 2024-25 will prevail with certain changes and the new ones will remain in effect from October 1. Ghaziabad, India - July 22: Realtors and residents have submitted objections in response to the proposed circle rate hike in Ghaziabad . (Photo for representation)

In September, the administration had proposed a hike of 15-20% in circle rates for residential properties, 20% for commercial properties, and an average of 10-15% hike in rates of agricultural land.

Circle rates are minimum property values set by state governments for property transactions, which are used to calculate stamp duty and registration fees. They vary by location and property type and are periodically updated to reflect market conditions.

After the proposal, public feedback was invited and about 55 objections were received, officials said.

Of the objections, most were against the increased rates of agricultural land while others requested no further hike, citing slow registriesin the property market.

“Therefore, the district magistrate decided that a hike is not required. One of the major reasons was owing to a marginal decrease in the number of registries of the properties during the period April 1 to September 30 this year, as compared to the same period in 2024. There were about 1,500 fewer registries this year than the last year,” Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps), said.

According to the official figures, 37,525 registries were taken up between April 1 and September 30 in 2024, while only 36,033 registries were made by residents during the same period in 2025.

“Considering that the rates were hiked in 2024-25, and this did not attract higher registries, the district magistrate decided against a further hike for 2025-26. The existing rates of 2024-25 will prevail for all categories. However, some changes have been incorporated,” Kumar added.

“This financial year, the rates for institutional plots like those meant for schools, colleges, nursing homes, etc, have been defined. We have now decided that the rates for the institutional plots will be at par with the residential rates prevailing in the locality. Likewise, the rates for open/vacant land in partly-constructed commercial plots were not defined. These rates will now be at par with the rates of commercial properties prevailing in the locality,” he said.

In September, 2024, the administration notified an average 10-20% hike for FY 2024-25 in circle rates for residential properties, 15-20% hike for commercial properties, and a 10% hike for agricultural properties.

The officials added that the rates of commercial construction, like in case of shops etc, were ₹16,000 per square metre last year and this has been hiked to ₹20,000 per square metrefor 2025-26.

As per the documents for FY 2024-25, Niti Khand, Shakti Khand, Gyan Khand, Vaibhav Khand, Abhay Khand, Nyaya Khand, Ahimsa Khand and other residential pockets in Indirapuram had rates at ₹85,000, ₹90,000 and ₹95,000 per square metre (sqm), depending on location and road width.

Likewise, the rates for even and odd sectors (1-19) in Vasundhara were ₹72,000, ₹78,000 and ₹80,000 per sqm depending on the road width.

Further, the rates in Vaishali in 2024-25 stood at ₹87,000, ₹92,000 and ₹97,000 per sqm, depending on three road widths. The rates in localities like Ramprastha, Chander Nagar and Surya Nagar near Delhi’s Anand Vihar border were also defined to make them on par with the respective rates in Vaishali.