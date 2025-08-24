Uttar Pradesh approves GIS-based Master Plan 2031 for Ghaziabad region with focus on transit-oriented development

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the GIS-based Integrated Master Plan 2031 for Ghaziabad, Loni, and Modinagar/Muradnagar, officials from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) told Hindustan Times on August 24. A key feature of the plan is the allocation of land for Transit-Oriented Development (TOD). The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the GIS-based Integrated Master Plan 2031 for Ghaziabad, (Representational photo)(HT Photo)

Under the plan, 4,261.43 hectares have been earmarked as TOD zones along the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, while 636.61 hectares are designated for TOD along two Metro corridors. These areas will support mixed land use, residential, commercial, and industrial, encouraging dense, walkable neighborhoods with improved connectivity.

By integrating infrastructure, mobility, and land use, the Master Plan aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and attract future investment. It offers a structured roadmap for sustainable urban growth, linking real estate development directly with transit infrastructure, said real estate experts.

The plan also identifies new special development zones to accommodate population growth and guide long-term development. However, its success will ultimately depend on timely and effective execution, which will determine whether Ghaziabad can truly emerge as a modern, resilient, and investment-friendly urban hub within the NCR, they said.

The new Master Plan 2031 will pave the way for more vertical development, creation of more industrial clusters and townships, transit-oriented (TOD) zones, special development areas (SDAs), and expansion of development activities along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Ghaziabad Master Plan 2031

According to official data, the new plan involves development of an area of 32,017.81 hectares against the 25,099.46 hectares envisaged in the 2021 plan, as per the Hindustan Times report.

“The new plan involves a 27.56% increase in the development area and will pave the way for more planned development with vertical growth and mixed land use available to residents. The new plan is projected for a population of 6.473 million,” Atul Vats, vice-chairperson of GDA told the Hindustan Times

Under the new plan, the authority has proposed residential activities over an area of 12,869.32 hectares, 744 hectares for commercial, 3,531.15 hectares for industrial, 552.74 hectares for mixed land use, 6,032.44 hectares for recreational activities, and 4,120.95 hectares for transport-related activities, among others.

A separate plan for TOD zones is also under preparation by the NCR Transport Corporation (the agency developing the RRTS project). As part of the RRTS project, Ghaziabad district has eight fully operational Namo Bharat stations. GDA has defined TOD zones along RRTS stations and also along the two corridors of the Blue Line and the Red Line of the Metro projects in Ghaziabad. These TOD zones are also a part of the new master plan.

Officials told the Hindustan Times newspaper that an area within a 1.5km radius of each of the eight RRTS stations has been defined as TOD’s influence zone. The influence zone for the Metro corridor is 500 metres each side or up to any physical boundary limit.

One of the special development areas (SDA) is 510.56 hectares and proposed in Guldhar, while the other is 549.5 hectares in Duhai. These two areas, incorporated in the new plan, will also have provisions for a higher floor area ratio (providing for more vertical expansion) and mixed land use like the influence zones.

What is transit oriented development?

Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) refers to large- or small-scale development centered around a transit node, designed to improve access to public transport. When implemented effectively, TOD promotes walking and the use of public transit over private vehicles.

Globally, cities like Singapore, Hong Kong, Curitiba (Brazil), Stockholm (Sweden), and Washington, D.C. have successfully integrated TOD into their master plans, aligning urban growth with mass transit networks.

This is what real estate experts have to say about Ghaziabad Master Plan 2031

“With the Master Plan 2031 now in place, Ghaziabad has a clear roadmap for structured and balanced growth. The emphasis on infrastructure, connectivity, and holistic urban planning will uplift the overall quality of life for residents while making the city more attractive for future investments. This forward-looking framework ensures that development will be both people-centric and growth-oriented,” said Amit Modi, director, County Group.

The integrated GIS-based framework, coupled with revised development norms, gives developers the flexibility to plan projects that are more efficient, sustainable, and globally competitive. Such initiatives will position Ghaziabad among the most progressive urban centres of the country, said Prateek Tiwari, MD, Prateek Group.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, said that the adoption of unified bylaws has transformed development norms, whether in FAR, ground coverage, setbacks, or height regulations. “We expect similar bylaws to be implemented in Noida, Greater Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway, in line with the government’s vision of ‘One State, One Bylaw,” he said.

Over the past few years, Ghaziabad has witnessed infrastructure growth, from the development of key expressways to the expansion of metro connectivity reaching deeper into various areas. These improvements have already enhanced accessibility and livability, making the city an attractive destination for both residents and investors. With the implementation of the new Master Plan, more areas will be unlocked for planned development, said Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group.

Vikas Tomar, executive president and business head, Square Yards said that the Ghaziabad Master Plan 2031 is a pivotal step in repositioning the city from being seen merely as a spillover of Delhi and Noida to emerging as a self-sustained growth hub. It provides a structured framework for the city's next phase of urban development, strategically leveraging transit-oriented development as its core growth engine.

By earmarking high-density, mixed-use zones along these corridors, the plan ensures that real estate growth is tied directly to connectivity and infrastructure capacity.

“It identifies new special development areas and allocates land use to accommodate a growing population, setting a clear, long-term roadmap for developers and investors in the region. The true test, however, will lie in execution, which will decide how effectively Ghaziabad evolves into a modern, sustainable, and economically resilient urban center within NCR,” he said.