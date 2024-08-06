Valor Estate plans to launch three to four real estate projects in FY25, units to be priced between 1-5 crore

Listed real estate firm Valor Estate, formerly known as DB Realty, plans to launch three to four projects in the ongoing fiscal, including residential, commercial and hospitality projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said Vinod Goenka, chairman and MD of Valor Estate.(Valor Estate)

Listed real estate firm Valor Estate, formerly known as DB Realty, plans to launch three to four projects in the ongoing fiscal, including residential, commercial and hospitality projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company said it plans to focus on 1BHK to 4 BHK apartments in the price range of ₹1 to ₹5 crore, said Vinod Goenka, chairman and MD of Valor Estate.

According to Goenka, the Mumbai real estate market has shown resilience despite recent challenges. "While there has been a moderate slowdown in the ultra-luxury segment, the mid-segment and affordable housing sectors continue to witness robust demand."

"Our projects are located across Mumbai's prime locations, such as South Mumbai, Central Mumbai, and the suburbs. The projects slated for FY25 will be joint ventures with reputed developers," said Goenka.

The company recently tied up with L&T Realty for a project in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha, had also recently announced that it was exploring an association with the company for a project in Mumbai.

Also Read: Once scam-tainted, DB Realty’s promoter is at the top of the JV game today

The company has partnered with several players like Bengaluru Prestige Estates, Rustomjee Group and Godrej Properties in the past.

Launches across luxury, mid and affordable segments

The company plans to launch housing projects across all three segments, including luxury, mid segment and affordable.

"The configurations of our upcoming launches in FY25 will be varied to meet diverse market preferences. We anticipate a strong demand for 2-3 BHK apartments, which are ideal for both nuclear families and young professionals. Additionally, our projects will offer 1 BHK units for first-time buyers to spacious 4 BHK units for larger families or investors seeking premium options," said Goenka.

Also Read: Budget 2024: How removing indexation benefits for capital gains tax on property may impact the Mumbai real estate market

New launches to suit all pockets

According to the company, housing projects expected to be launched in FY25 are likely to cater to homebuyers across the segments.

"Prices will range from ₹1crore to ₹5 crore. This range ensures that we can appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers while maintaining our commitment to quality and value," he said.

Also Read: 15 real estate firms, including DLF, figure in the list of India’s most valuable companies

Renaming exercise

The company on March 9, 2024, had decided to rename DB Realty to Valor Estate. According to the company, the change of name is part of the rebranding exercise.

With rebranding, “we aim to position Valor Estate as a trusted brand synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity," said Goenka.

DB Realty was founded in the year 2007 and its portfolio comprises over 100 million sq. ft of prime property across 35 projects. Most of the projects are based in and around Mumbai and are under various stages of planning and construction.