15 real estate firms, including DLF, figure in the list of India’s most valuable companies

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 07:46 PM IST

The list of real estate developers is led by DLF at number 30 followed by Macrotech Developers at number 58. Godrej Properties at 105 takes the third spot

As many as 15 real estate companies, including DLF, Macrotech and Godrej Properties, figure in the list of India's most valuable companies released by Axis Bank's private banking unit Burgundy Private and Hurun India.

As many as 15 real estate companies, including DLF, Macrotech and Godrej Properties, figure in the latest rankings on India's most valuable companies.
As many as 15 real estate companies, including DLF, Macrotech and Godrej Properties, figure in the latest rankings on India's most valuable companies. (HT Photo)

Reliance Industries continues to retain the top slot for the third year in a row with a value of 15.65 lakh crore. At number 2 is Tata Consultancy Services with a value of 12.4 lakh crore and at number 3 is HDFC Bank with 11.3 lakh crore.

The threshold to qualify for the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 is 6,700 crore, up by 13% from 5,947 crore last year.

The list of real estate developers is led by DLF at number 30 followed by Macrotech Developers at number 58. Godrej Properties at 105 takes the third spot, according to the list

At number 115 is Oberoi Realty followed by The Phoenix Mills at number 138 and Prestige Estates Projects at number 151. Embassy Office Parks REIT is at number 154, Mindspace Business Parks REIT is at number 228 and Bagmane Developers is at number 230, according to the list.

Brigade Enterprises is at number 275, DB Realty is at number 428, Signature Global at 451, NoBroker at number 455, AnantRaj at number 462 and Sobha at number 500, according to the list.

“Significant developments have transpired within the real estate sector this year. The industry has welcomed three new entrants, indicative of its evolving landscape. Impressively, nine key companies have experienced substantial wealth growth, with Prestige Estate Projects leading at an impressive 70%, closely followed by Macrotech Developers at 54%, and DLF at 44%, ” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

“Bengaluru and Mumbai witnessed six companies each from the real estate industry, underscoring the robustness of these markets. Beyond the individual successes, the collective growth across the sector contributes significantly to India's GDP, reflecting the industry's pivotal role in the nation's economic landscape. The present trajectory suggests promising prospects and an exciting phase for real estate,” he said.

