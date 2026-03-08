Women’s Day 2026: Women leaders share insights on closing high-value luxury deals and leading real estate teams
Many luxury real estate deals progress not through pressure but through patience, trust and the ability to read people, women leaders tell HT Real Estate
Women are often seen as empathetic, observant and disciplined, qualities that are particularly valuable in the real estate sector. In residential transactions, empathy, patience and the ability to listen carefully are essential, especially when deals involve multiple stakeholders and prolonged negotiations.
While some buyers/sellers may initially feel hesitant about dealing with women real estate professionals, respect is ultimately earned through professionalism and proven results. In luxury real estate, many transactions progress not through pressure but through patience, trust and the ability to read people as carefully as the market, women leaders told Hindustan Times Real Estate.
They add that women often bring emotional intelligence to negotiations, the ability to read the room, and the ability to keep conversations calm and move discussions forward gradually.
‘Patience and emotional intelligence play a key role in closing deals’
It may be difficult to find common ground between photography and real estate, but that did not stop Fatima Saidi, a fine arts and photography student, from stepping into property sales nearly two decades ago. What began as an unconventional career choice eventually turned into a successful journey in luxury residential real estate.
Born into a conservative Muslim family and the youngest of three siblings, Saidi chose to chart her own path. Over the years, she has built a reputation in high-end residential transactions, guided by a strong focus on preparation and client-centricity. “As a real estate consultant, you need to do your homework, understand your product and stay completely focused on the client,” she says.
Residential broking, especially at the luxury end, is far from a typical nine-to-five job. “Weekends are often the busiest because clients are usually available during holidays or after work,” says Fatima Saidi, Head – Luxury Sales (Residential), ANAROCK Property Consultants.. “It’s not really a job with fixed hours, it’s more like a 365-day commitment.”
The first deal she worked on, nearly 20 years ago, was worth about ₹5 crore, followed soon after by an ₹18 crore deal. For Saidi, the responsibility was always about ensuring the client found the right property and that the transaction closed smoothly.
“Buying a home is a big family decision. Our role is to guide clients, understand their concerns and make sure they get the right product,” she explains.
Working in the real estate space also demands a certain level of presence and confidence. According to Saidi, women professionals must learn to establish authority in subtle but clear ways.
“You need to teach people how to treat you,” she says. “The way you carry yourself matters. There is something called being gracefully authoritative. It’s similar to the aura a senior woman police officer carries when she walks into a room: calm, confident and in control.”
She believes patience and emotional intelligence play a key role in closing deals. Some transactions can take months, while others may stretch over a year. In one instance, negotiations between a buyer and seller stalled for nearly three months because neither side wanted to make the first move. Instead of forcing the deal, Saidi maintained quiet communication, sharing occasional market insights and preserving trust. Eventually, a small adjustment by the seller broke the deadlock, and the deal was concluded within days.
“The real work in high-stakes deals often happens in quiet moments,” Saidi says. “Behind every headline transaction lies patience, strategy and the ability to read people as carefully as the market.”
She adds that women often bring a unique advantage to negotiations. “Women tend to bring emotional intelligence to the table, the ability to read the room, keep conversations calm and move deals forward without pressure. In luxury real estate, that can make all the difference.”
‘Empathy and stakeholder management give women an edge in the real estate sector’
Having joined the real estate sector over two decades ago, Shveta Jain began her career in residential real estate and has remained in that segment. In the early years of the industry, the ecosystem was largely dominated by local developers and brokers. However, the entry of international property consultants (IPCs) helped professionalise the sector by introducing structured platforms, processes and governance. “This transformation also created more opportunities for women to find their voice and establish themselves in the industry,” says Jain, MD, Residential Services, Savills India.
Residential real estate, she notes, requires extensive stakeholder management. Unlike many other businesses, decisions are rarely taken by a single individual. Instead, multiple family members are involved in the process, often bringing different expectations and anxieties to the table. In such situations, empathy becomes critical. “The ability to listen carefully, understand concerns and guide clients is what helps women professionals to stand out. Managing several stakeholders simultaneously is an essential skill, an area where she believes women often have a natural advantage,” she says.
Leading the residential business, she said the segment operates under intense pressure, facing fierce competition and ambitious sales targets, and high client expectations. “Residential real estate is a demanding business and, in many ways, thrives on chaos,” she says.
Whether it is a ₹10 crore transaction or a ₹100 crore one, the fears, anxieties and expectations of clients remain remarkably similar. At the end of the day, assisting either the buyer or the seller carries immense responsibility, particularly when negotiations become complex, she told Hindustan Times Real Estate.
There are, however, occasional situations where some clients may initially feel uncomfortable dealing with women brokers. In such cases, interactions can be easier when the decision-maker on the client side is also a woman. “But the respect you eventually earn through your work becomes an achievement in itself,” she says.
Over the years, the real estate sector has become far more inclusive for women. Today, women professionals have opportunities across a wide range of verticals, including project management, valuations, retail brokerage, research and emerging segments such as data centres. “The industry is no longer limited to support roles; career growth now largely depends on capability rather than gender,” she adds.
