3 killed on Indian 2 sets: Kamal Haasan deeply pained, production house says ‘no words could ease’ their sadness

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:03 IST

Actor Kamal Haasan is deeply pained by the horrific accident on the sets of his film Indian 2 that claimed the lives of three and injured nine others. He took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased.

Kamal wrote that though he has overcome several accidents, this accident was the most horrific one that he has ever experienced. He added that though he was extremely saddened by the loss of three colleagues, the grief of their family members was far greater than his own. He offered condolences to the families of the deceased, saying that he shares their grief as one of them.

In another tweet, Kamal wrote that he has spoken with the doctors who were treating the crew members injured in the accident and hoped for their speedy recovery.

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

மருத்துவமனையில் விபத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை பார்த்து மருத்துவர்களிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன்.



முதலுதவி வழங்கப்பட்டு உரிய சிகிச்சைக்கான வேலைகள் நடக்கிறது.



இவர்கள் விரைவாக உடல் நலம் பெற்றிடுவார்கள் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடனே இந்த இரவு விடியட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Lyca Productions, the producers of Indian 2, issued a statement expressing their sorrow. “No words could ease what we truly feel. We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday (19th Feb 2020). We have lost 3 of our most hardworking technicians. Krishna (Assistant Director), Chandran (Art Assistant), Madhu (Production Assistant). Our deepest condolences to their family members, may their soul rest in peace,” the production house wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday (February 19), three unit members of Indian 2 died when the crane employed to erect the sets fell on them. The accident happened at EVP Film City on the outskirts of Chennai and also injured nine others.

Also read: 3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 Tamil blockbuster Indian, featuring Kamal as a vigilante named Senapathy. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more