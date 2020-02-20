e-paper
Regional Movies / 3 killed on Indian 2 sets: Kamal Haasan deeply pained, production house says 'no words could ease' their sadness

Three crew members lost their lives in an accident on the sets of Indian 2, which also injured nine others. Kamal Haasan offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 20, 2020 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kamal Haasan mourned the loss of three crew members of Indian 2 on Twitter.
Actor Kamal Haasan is deeply pained by the horrific accident on the sets of his film Indian 2 that claimed the lives of three and injured nine others. He took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased.

Kamal wrote that though he has overcome several accidents, this accident was the most horrific one that he has ever experienced. He added that though he was extremely saddened by the loss of three colleagues, the grief of their family members was far greater than his own. He offered condolences to the families of the deceased, saying that he shares their grief as one of them.

In another tweet, Kamal wrote that he has spoken with the doctors who were treating the crew members injured in the accident and hoped for their speedy recovery.

 

 

Lyca Productions, the producers of Indian 2, issued a statement expressing their sorrow. “No words could ease what we truly feel. We are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident happened on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday (19th Feb 2020). We have lost 3 of our most hardworking technicians. Krishna (Assistant Director), Chandran (Art Assistant), Madhu (Production Assistant). Our deepest condolences to their family members, may their soul rest in peace,” the production house wrote on Twitter.

 

On Wednesday (February 19), three unit members of Indian 2 died when the crane employed to erect the sets fell on them. The accident happened at EVP Film City on the outskirts of Chennai and also injured nine others.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 Tamil blockbuster Indian, featuring Kamal as a vigilante named Senapathy. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

