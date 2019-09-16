Actors Vijay, Suriya urge fans to not put up banners for movies after techie’s death in Chennai

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:55 IST

Following the death of Chennai-based 23-year-old Subhasri, Tamil stars such as Vijay and Suriya have urged their fans to stop putting up banners and hoardings during the release of their films. Last week, Subhasri, a techie, was riding her two-wheeler on the Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram main road in Chennai when a hoarding fell on her, leading to her death. The banner was erected without permission to welcome TN deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam at a wedding.

Actor Vijay has now requested his fans to not put any banners or hoardings ahead of the audio launch of Bigil this week. He specifically asked all the district heads of his fan clubs to ensure no banners are erected.

Suriya also requested his fans to stop putting up banners. Speaking at the press meet of his upcoming film Kaappaan, he wished for the cut-out culture in Tamil Nadu to end. Suriya said that he’d appreciate if his fans invest their love for him in social causes such as blood donation camps instead of spending time and money in banners.

Meanwhile, Ajith’s Madurai Fans association have confirmed via a statement that they won’t erect banners or hoardings going forward during the release of Ajith’s films. “The loss of our sister Subhasri because of the banner on the road is very painful. Failure to think and act on our mistakes can cause the loss of more lives. Let us think and act. We pledge not to put up banners at events and in public places henceforth to spread the popularity of Ajith,” read a notice by Ajith’s Madurai fans association, according to a report by The News Minute.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan addressed the issue in the latest episode of Tamil Bigg Boss.

