Andrea on joining Vijay’s Master: ‘Grateful to be part of one of the biggest films of 2020’

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:52 IST

Actor Andrea Jeremiah, who has joined the sets of Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Master, says she’s grateful to be part of one of the biggest films of the year. Andrea took to Instagram and wrote: “Grateful to be working with this amazingly talented filmmaker in one of the biggest films of 2020. Gearing up for the final schedule in February.”

Being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is gearing up for Diwali 2020 release. The film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist. The team has so far completed two shoot schedules. Recently, the makers shot a major portion of the film in a prison in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. Malavika recently learned parkour as part of her preparation for the role.

Vijay was last seen in Atlee’s Bigil, in which he had a double role. He was seen as a father and his son in the film and both the characters were well received by the audience.

Also read: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan what is the rent for a room in Mannat, gets humble response

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs. 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay might join hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran next. Vetrimaaran has reportedly already narrated a story to Vijay, who has also given his nod. The duo might join hands for the first time for Thalapathy 65. Vijay also has a project with AR Murugadoss in the pipeline. This film will mark their fourth project together after Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more