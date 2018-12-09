Antariksham 9000 KMPH trailer: Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari touch the stars in this space adventure

The first trailer for actors Varun Tej and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Telugu movie Antariksham 9000 KMPH is out. The film promises to be an exciting story about space travel with the cast working hard towards a seemingly impossible goal as a team.

The trailer begins with an introduction to a satellite that is revolving around the Earth. However, it is malfunctioning and dipping slightly towards Earth’s surface with every revolution that it takes. If the problem is not fixed soon, people back on ground will lose all forms of digital communication.

Therefore, an able team of astronauts is sent to space to fix the satellite and save the day. But these astronauts soon need to save themselves when their own space pods lose track and run into one life-threatening situation after another.

While Rahman plays the controller back at the base, Varun plays a man who is often criticised for not working well with his team. Lavanya Tripathi plays his wife in the film.

Judging by the film’s trailer, while the shots inside the space shuttle do look believable enough, the scenes depicting outer space and astronauts being flung about, still seem fake and unrealistic. The background music is generic and nothing we haven’t heard before in any fast-paced thriller.

The space film is directed by Sankalp Reddy who previously made Rana Daggubati starrer Ghazi. It won the National Award. Antariksham 9000 KMPH will release on December 21.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 12:27 IST