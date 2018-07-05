Anurag Kashyap reveals Gang of Wasseypur was inspired by Tamil movie Subramaniapuram

On 10 years of Subramaniapuram, Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to reveal that his critically acclaimed two-film series Gangs of Wasseypur (GOW) was inspired by the Sasikumar directorial. GOW featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles while Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda and Tigmanshu Dhulia formed the supporting cast.

Anurag tweeted, “It’s ten years of the amazing film that inspired me to GOW #10yearsofsubramaniyapuram.”

Both the films delve deep into the life and struggles of their respective rural towns, entrenched in crime and corruption. Subramaniapuram is about a boy from lower socio-economic strata who falls in love with a girl from an upper class household.

It’s ten years of the amazing film that inspired me to GOW #10yearsofsubramaniyapuram pic.twitter.com/YisZFBo1vN — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 4, 2018

20 years of Satya and 10 years of Subramaniyapuram .. यह जुलाई कुछ ख़ास है — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 4, 2018

Gangs of Wasseypur, on the other hand, dealt operations of the coal mafia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand and the power struggle between different castes. The film was initially shot as one film that was about 319 minutes long. However, it was made into a two part series for the Indian market.

Anurag is currently working on Manmarziyan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. He also worked on a Netflix original anthology titled Lust Stories and his next Netflix series, Sacred Games will release this Friday. Sasikumar’s Asuravadham released on June 29 and received mixed reviews from audience.

