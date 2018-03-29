Arvind Swami takes a dig at Gautham Menon. Here’s what the director has to say about entire issue

On Tuesday, Gautham Menon and his latest production venture Naragasooran’s director Karthick Naren had a Twitter spat about the release of their film. Karthick had the last word, and it was assumed that the matter had ended.

However, on Wednesday, the lead actor of Naragasooran, Arvind Swami also took a dig at Menon without naming him. He wrote, “Yes we all can grow a few things, a pair of eyes that sees what we do to others , a pair of ears to hear the truth, a conscience to tell us when we are wrong and a pair of whatever to accept our mistakes and apologise...instead we grow our list of commitments that we can’t keep.”

In response to Arvind’s and Karthick Naren’s tweets, Menon released a statement early on Thursday morning, in which he apologized to Karthick. He said, “It was more a reaction to phone calls and unnecessary attention to the film, the presumption that something was wrong and the setback to a lot work that was happening to release the film soon.”

He also defended his position adding that Karthick’s angst and rant comes from a miscommunication. He wrote, “Nobody can stop the release of a film. And we haven’t made films to be kept on the shelf.”

He also spoke about his projects, Dhruvan Natchathiram and Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta, and explained that these films have a journey of their own and he only shoots when gets the dates from the actors. He explained how he has shot 70 days for Dhruva Natchathiram and 45 days for Ennai Noki Paayum Thotta respectively and said that the films are expected to release this year.

Menon also wrote about Arvind and said, “Arvind Swami who’s refused to dub till his entire payment is made will dub once we do the needful very soon and then its only a release date issue as every other aspect of filming and postproduction is done.”

In conclusion, he wrote, “The misunderstanding has been sorted out between Karthick and me and we are working towards making this film see the light of day or the darkness of a movie hall very soon.”

