Avane Srimannarayana trailer: The 5-minute-long video promises a complete entertainer. Watch

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 14:53 IST

The four-minute fourteen-second trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy Avane Srimannarayana was released on Friday. The film, produced by HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunah, stars Shanvi Srivastava and Rakshit Shetty and is helmed by Sachin Ravi.

The first official teaser of the movie was released on June 6, 2018, last year and crossed 2.6 million views. The second teaser released in mid-2019 garnered around 2.5 million views.

This movie marks the directorial debut of Sachin Ravi. Renowned Tamil actor, director, producer, lyricist - Dhanush, Eega fame Telugu actor - Nani, and Premam fame Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly released the trailer of the movie.

The movie is set in the 70’s and the 80’s and took nearly took two years in the making. It has been dubbed in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film also has popular actors Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and many others in pivotal roles.

The music of the film has been composed by Charan Raj and B Ajanesh Lokanath has scored the background music.

