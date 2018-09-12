Rakshit Shetty doesn’t deny breakup but asks fans not to judge Rashmika Mandanna

Speculations about actors Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna calling it quits went viral recently and reports suggested that Rashmika had taken the decision after consulting with her parents and keeping her career in mind. Now, Rakshit has finally addressed the breakup but hasn’t specifically denied the rumours. He has, instead, said, “There are many factors which are acting here. Please stop judging her (Rashmika).”

The actor, who had announced that he would log out of social media for a while, activated his Facebook account to talk about the speculations. In a long note, the actor wrote, “To Respected People! I had announced that I will be off social media to concentrate on other things. But I had to come back in order to clarify a few things, for what has been playing it from the last couple of days has been literally snatching away everything a person loved and lived for!”

He added, “You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don’t blame any of you because that’s how it is projected. Everyone of us believe what we see and what is said. But it need not be true. Most of the time we come to a conclusion without even thinking from another perspective. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors which are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace. I hope everything comes to a conclusion soon and you all will know the reality. Please don’t go by any media news. None of them have first hand information from me or Rashmika herself. Many are creating their own news for their requirement. Assumptions are not reality.”

Finally, he said, “Keeping this page live for few days so that this message is conveyed to everyone. I will be back when it’s really needed and me leaving social media has nothing to do with any of this. I only want to concentrate on work since social media was getting addictive. Regards -- Rakshit Shetty.”

According to a report in India Today, Rashmika’s mother opened up about the failed engagement to a local TV Channel and said, “We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first. Nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy.”

Rakshit and Rashmika got engaged in July 2017 and worked together in the superhit film Kirik Party. This marked Rashmika’s debut in Kannada filmdom and even catapulted her to fame. The audiences immediately connected with the character and she has since enjoyed a loyal fan base.

She was last seen in the hit Telugu film Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Devarakonda and is now looking forward to the release of Nani and Nagarjuna’s Devadas, which is slated to release on September 28. She will collaborate again with Vijay for Dear Comrade.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:34 IST