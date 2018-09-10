Has Rashmita Mandanna broken up with fiance Rakshit Shetty?

Actors Rashmita Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty are among the most loved Kannada film couples right now. The two fell in love on the sets of their hit film, Kirik Party, and then got engaged in July 2017. The two also celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement recently, but if the rumour mill is anything to go by, Rashmika has reportedly broken up with Rakshit.

According to a report in IB Times, a source was quoted as saying, “It is a difficult decision for both the actors, but they should take the tough call keeping their careers in mind. At this stage, both the families have advised them to focus on their work.”

Rakshit Shetty who is quite active on social media, wrote, “I am taking a leave from all social media. Thank you, everyone, for the immense love you guys have showered on me. I Love you all.” This further indicated that not all was well between the two actors.

Recently, when posters of Geetha Govindam featuring Rashmika with Vijay Deverakonda were released on social media, fans of Rakshit had trolled the actress for doing intimate scenes with the Arjun Reddy star. Even then, both Rashmika and Rakshit had dealt with the incident together. While Rakshit did quit social media, there has been no change in Rashmika’s social media updates. The actor is, in fact, gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film titled Devadas starring Nani and Nagarjuna in the lead role.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 15:01 IST