Baahubali The Beginning is first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London, receives a standing ovation. See pics, videos
The entire Baahubali cast including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati witnessed the screening of Baahubali The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London.regional-movies Updated: Oct 20, 2019 14:23 IST
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning, which had a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, received a standing ovation by the audience. Reaction videos and pictures of the screening have been shared online and show a houseful theatre.
A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Baahubali read: “Standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall. Huge applause to whoever came to relive the epic. Thank you London. We will cherish this event forever. Saahore MM Keeravani & the entire team of Baahubali.”
Standing ovation at the @RoyalAlbertHall... 🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 20, 2019
HUGE applause to whoever came to #ReliveTheEpic..
Thank you LONDON... We will cherish this event forever... ❤🙏🏻
Saahore @MMKeeravaani & the entire team of BAAHUBALI... 🔥✊🏻pic.twitter.com/HeZ1MmwA88
Baahubali - The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago!— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 19, 2019
A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ALL OF US! 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻
JAI MAAHISHMATHI... ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻#Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginningLive pic.twitter.com/9aURPVEAg2
Along with the tweet, a video from the post screening reaction was also shared. It features the audience cheering and clapping non-stop as the team of Baahubali including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty takes to the dais.
Baahubali: The Beginning is the only non English film to be played at Royal Albert Hall since its inauguration 148 years ago. The screening was followed by a Q & A session. At the screening, Rajamouli said, “Baahubali will always go on. We haven’t seen the end yet.”
The Baahubali team had reunited to witness the live rendition of the film score at the Royal Albert Hall by the film’s composer MM Keeravani.
Another video that has gone viral from this reunion features Rajamouli being surrounded by Japanese fans who can’t contain their excitement over Baahubali. These fans had come all the way from Japan to catch the screening. “Excited Baahubali lovers from Japan who came to watch the show at the Royal Albert Hall had quite the fan moment with our director outside the hotel in London,” read the tweet from Baahubali Twitter handle.
The name is @ssrajamouli! 🔥— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 19, 2019
Excited #Baahubali lovers from Japan who came to watch the show at the @RoyalAlbertHall had quite the fan moment with our director outside the hotel in London... pic.twitter.com/sxcRf7A9hT
Rajamouli is currently busy working on RRR, which also stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. He had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era. It will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju in the film. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.
