Being the odd one out helps, says Tanvie Kishor

Actor Tanvie Kishor made her acting debut with Marathi film Raada Rox in 2011. She then shot to fame with director Sagar Bellary’s debut Marathi film Bhatukali. The Bahrain-born and Dubai-bred actor was always inclined towards the creative field. “I started out as child artiste in advertisements in Dubai. I remember being a thorough professional even then. I would never throw a tantrum or create a fuss and I was a favourite with the casting agents,” says Tanvie, who is awaiting the release of her first Konkani film Oh La La.

The Bhatukali (2014) actor admits that she accidentally entered the Marathi film industry when her cousin happened to suggest her name to actor Chirag Patil. “Chirag was making his debut with Smita Thackeray’s Marathi venture then, and they were looking for a female lead. I auditioned for one of the supporting casts but the team loved my performance and I was offered the lead role.”

Tanvie has also bagged a role in Rohit Shetty’s Marathi production titled School College Aani life. The film will be shot in Kolhapur and Sangli and is a multi-starrer. “Being the odd one out helps. I have a very non-Marathi face and so I stand out from the rest. This has worked in my favour since my first project.”

The Fergusson College and MIT School Of Management, Pune alumnus, calls Pune her home town now. “I moved to Pune for my education and completed a degree in Foreign Trade here. I was always inclined towards foreign languages. Before the entertainment industry chose me, I had plans to join the UN and use my language expertise.However, my parents were keen that I take my acting seriously.”