Bhayanakam, Thondimuthulem Driksashiyum, Take Off win big at National Awards

The Malayalam film industry on Friday walked away with a bag full of awards at the 65th National Film Awards in categories like best director, supporting actor, cinematography, socially relevant film, screenplay and a special mention.

Six-time National Award winner Jayaraj, 57, won the best director award for his film Bhayanakam, which also won the best cameraman award for Nikhil S Praveen and also the best adapted screenplay. “I just cannot find words to describe my emotions and feelings at the moment after hearing the news. Not many know that about 650 people had gone to fight in the Second World War from Kuttanadu and the film tells the tale of that. I dedicate this award to them,” said Jayaraj, who won his second National Award for direction.

Thondimuthulem Driksashiyum was selected as the best regional film in Malayalam. Actor Fahadh Fazil, who was selected as the best supporting actor, said, “I would rate this as the toughest character I have played and I am able to perform this well because I am in Malayalam films. I never expected that I would get an award, but we all knew the film Thondimuthulem Driksashiyum would bring in awards. But at the time my worry all the time was the commercial success, as that is very crucial for the industry.”

Journalist-turned-scriptwriter Sajeev Pazhoor walked away with the best scriptwriter award. Veteran playback singer K.J. Yesudas won his eighth national award for the best male playback singer for his song “Poyimarenja kalam”.

Parvathy’s Take off was another film that got due recognition when its lead actor Parvathy won a special mention besides Santhosh Raman who won the award for the best production design. “Right from the time the film was released, I used to get a huge response from all those who saw it. This was really motivating and many felt that this film would win awards and that has happened. The entire cast and crew of the film deserved it,” said Parvathy.

The film shows the travails of Kerala nurses who were caught in ‘war affected’ West Asia and how they were repatriated. Aalorukum bagged the best film under the social issues category. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated all the award winners and said that these awards are a real morale booster for the entire Malayalam film industry.

