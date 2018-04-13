Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi on Sridevi’s National Award: Wish she was here

The National Film Award winners reacted with surprise and elation as their name was announced today but it came as a bitter-sweet moment for the family members of Sridevi, who was named the best actress posthumously for her role in “Mom”. Sridevi’s producer-husband Boney Kapoor became emotional to know about her win at the 65th National Film Awards.

“Thank you. I just wish she was here today to see this,” Boney told PTI when reached out for a reaction. Her daughters Janhvi and Khushi, thanked the government of India, jury members and fans for celebrating her achievements. “We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the best actor award to Sridevi for her performance in Mom. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a super wife and a super mom. It’s time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”

The actor died in February this year at the age of 54. Mom was her 300th film. “It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in Mom,” said Shekhar Kapur, this year’s feature film jury head. He had worked with Sridevi in 1987 film Mr India.

Her Mom co-star, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, told PTI, “I am not surprised, she deserved more. She deserves each and every award of the world. From a child actor till her last film. I am happy that she got a send off at the state level. But I am saddened that she got the award when she is not here today.”

Actor Divya Dutta, who was named the best supporting actress for her role in Irada said it was great to finally win the award as people always believed that she was a winner. “I just heard about it is it true? It is my first national award. Everyone has been thinking I am a national award winning actress and today it has finally come true,” Divya told PTI.

“National awards tell you that there are films that need to be seen. This will pave the way for viewing such films. I had shot for this film after my mother died so I was in a very disturbed state of mind, I gave it my all,” she added.

Pankaj Tripathi, who received a special mention at the National Awards for his role in the Newton, said it was a moment of celebration for him. “I am absolutely delighted. I had no idea I was even in the running. It feels amazing to know that the whole country thought my role in Newton was one of my best and to win the Special Mention Award at the highest film awards in India is just exhilarating. My director and co-actors made it so easy for me to act in this film,” he said.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who had a special appearance in “Ghazi” said it was “ecstatic” that the film had won the best Telugu film award. The team of Newton, which bagged the award for the best Hindi film, said they are overjoyed with the honour.

“It’s a huge achievement for all of us. Newton is such a unique and special film. It’s a film that has been made with purity and honesty,” lead actor Rajkummar Rao, who is already a National award winner, said.

“It is a big thing, it is a very proud moment for me. I would like to thank Akshay Kumar, the director and the producer. For me, this is like an Oscar award. Akshay is very happy for me,” Ganesh Acharya, who won the best choreographer award for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, told PTI.

Director of the best Marathi film winner Kaccha Limbu, Prasad Oak, told PTI, “This award is very very special as I have got it for my debut film. It is a dream come true. It is an achievement for the entire team.”

