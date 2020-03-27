Chiranjeevi shares adorable childhood picture of Ram Charan on birthday, tweet goes viral

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 21:12 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi, on the occasion of his son Ram Charan’s 35th birthday, shared an adorable picture from his childhood which has gone viral. The 64-year-old veteran took to twitter to wish his son on his birthday and shared a throwback picture.

“I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamCharan was born. Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March. #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha Rangasthala Dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water. On this eve, many many happy returns Charan,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Chiranjeevi, who made his social media debut earlier this week, has been extremely busy on Twitter with his tongue-in-cheek replies to several members of Telugu film fraternity.

I was naturally overjoyed when @AlwaysRamcharan was born.Much later it occurred to me there was perhaps a reason why he was born on 27th March #WorldTheatreDay ‘Prapancha‘Rangasthala’dinotsavam’! He took to acting like a fish to water.On this eve,Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! pic.twitter.com/H38AflKwGi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Ram Charan might play Chiranjeevi’s younger version in the flashback portion.

The project was officially launched last October. If everything goes as planned, Mahesh Babu might be seen in a cameo. Originally, the makers had planned to sign Ram Charan; however, since he’s occupied with SS Rajamouli’s RRR; they chose Mahesh instead.

The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

Trisha was signed as the leading lady. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement. Sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more