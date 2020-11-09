Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, currently under home quarantine

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:37 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was all set to resume filming for his upcoming Telugu film Acharya, on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he’s asymptomatic and has home quarantined himself.

“Took a test for Covid before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last five days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon (sic),” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

In September, Chiranjeevi’s brother and actor Nagababu tested positive for the coronavirus.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi is all set to join the sets of Acharya soon. The film, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, marks his maiden collaboration with the actor.

In the film, it is rumoured that Chiranjeevi plays dual roles. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

In March, Trisha took to Twitter to reveal that she’s opting out of the project. She wrote: “Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir’s film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences - hope to see you soon in an exciting project.”

Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as Trisha’s replacement. However, recent reports indicate that she has also opted out the project.

