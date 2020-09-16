Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu tests positive for Covid-19, keen to donate plasma

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:50 IST

Actor Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu has tested positive for Covid-19. In an instagram post, he said that he doesn’t see testing positive for the virus as a suffering but as an opportunity to donate plasma after recovering.

Taking to Instagram, Naga Babu wrote, “An infection doesn’t always have to be a suffering, you can always transform it into an opportunity to help fellow beings. Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will scuffle & strife through this and will be a plasma donor. #Covid warrior #plasmadonor (sic).”

Naga Babu’s post was showered with ‘recover soon’ messages from fans and close friends. Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev took to the comments section and wrote, “Speedy recovery Nagababai (sic).” Naga Babu replied to him, “@kalyaan_dhev Speed is a sign of Love., Thanks for yours @kalyaan_dhev.”

Mostly popular for playing character roles in over 200 Telugu films, Naga Babu is also a producer. He even bankrolled the Telugu film Orange with his nephew Ram Charan. He is also popular on television. He’s one of the judges on Telugu comedy show Jabardasth.

Naga Babu recently denied reports about a biopic being planned on his brother’s life. He said in a TV interview that his brother lives a very content and complete life. Even the minor struggles in the beginning of his career don’t really warrant a film to be made on his life. “When it comes to Savitri, Silk Smitha and Sanjay Dutt, their lives were full of struggles and controversies. Their personal lives were not peaceful. That’s why films on their lives deserved to be made and did extremely well at the box-office. My brother Chiru, on the other hand, leads a fantastic and complete life whether it is onscreen and off-screen,” said Nagababu.

