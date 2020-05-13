e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / David Warner swings to another Allu Arjun song, fans can’t get enough of his daughter: ‘She is the real showstopper’

David Warner swings to another Allu Arjun song, fans can’t get enough of his daughter: ‘She is the real showstopper’

David Warner and his family have been having a tonne of fun with Telugu songs on TikTok. Watch their latest dance video here.

regional-movies Updated: May 13, 2020 19:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner danced to Ramuloo Ramulaa with his family.
David Warner danced to Ramuloo Ramulaa with his family.
         

Australian cricketer David Warner has become quite a TikTok star. After mouthing Telugu dialogues and swinging to some crazy tunes, David has now shared a video of him dancing to Allu Arjun’s hit song, Ramuloo Ramulaa.

The new TikTok video shows David with his wife Candice Warner and daughter, all dancing together in their living room. “He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline,” he captioned the post. While David and Candice are trying to match steps in the video, their daughter is the one who steals everyone’s attention.

 

“Real show stopper is their daughter haha,” wrote one fan. “Amazing, you should have cast in Bollywood movies,” wrote another.

Earlier, he had perfectly lip synced to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Warner wrote: “Guess the movie? I tried everyone. Good luck.” ‘I don’t listen to myself when I make a commitment,’ is a famous line from Mahesh Babu’s all-time blockbuster movie Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

 

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

David is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team of the Indian Premier League. He evidently loves the Telugu language quite a lot.

He and Candice were also seen grooving to recent Telugu hit track Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Allu Arjun thanked Warner for dancing to his song. Butta Bomma is a rage on Tik Tok and even Shilpa Shetty danced with her sister Shamita to it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
Will go a long way, says PM Modi on round one of Covid-19 relief package
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
Special Covid package has 6 MSME reforms to power PM Modi’s reliant India mantra
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Maruti paves way for Toyota to launch its own Vitara Brezza SUV
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In