If getting up early in morning is not your game, you’ll relate to Sania Mirza’s TikTok video

it-s-viral

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:28 IST

Do you wake up each morning with a smile on your face and start your day without the need for coffee? Chances are you don’t. If you did, you probably wouldn’t be reading this. Well, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This TikTok by Sania Mirza may just help you feel better.

Captioned, “Nope… not a morning person,” and accompanied by a frowning emoji, the video perfectly captures the reaction of a non-morning person when they see someone out for their morning run at 7:00 in the morning.

Take a look:

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered over 36,000 views and close to 4,000 likes. Several people agreed with Mirza and wrote how tough it is for them to get out of their beds in the morning.

“You get it,” wrote a TikTok user. “So true,” commented another. “I hate getting out of bed in morning,” wrote a third.

What do you think? Did you relate to it?