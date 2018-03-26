Dulquer Salmaan is giving his everything to dub in Telugu for Mahanati

Dulquer Salmaan is making his Telugu debut with upcoming Savitri biopic Mahanati, which stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead. In the film, Dulquer will be seen playing yesteryear actor Gemini Ganeshan. Having completed shooting his part for the film, Dulquer has commenced the dubbing process and he’s having a very difficult time to dub in his own voice in Telugu.

On Sunday night, he took to twitter and wrote: “Don’t think I’ve worked this hard for exams even! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time.” He also shared a couple of pictures from the dubbing and he looked totally exhausted in them.

Don't think I've worked this hard for exams even !! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time ! #NadigaiyarThilakam @MahanatiTheFilm pic.twitter.com/LbcknTCQZJ — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 25, 2018

On being part of the project, Dulquer had said: “There has always been a desire to be part of a period drama. In Malayalam, we don’t have those kinds of budgets. Mahanati is being made on a massive scale, and I’m lucky I was offered this project. I don’t know Telugu but they (the makers) wanted me to give it a shot. It’s a young team; young director, young producer. The intention is to make something special. I have always believed if the intention is right, it’ll be a good film.”

Dulquer had also clarified he wouldn’t look exactly like Gemini in the film, being directed by Nag Ashwin. “As far as my character of Gemini Ganesan goes, I’m not going to look like him. I can’t, honestly, and I don’t want to wear prosthetic. My approach is simple. I would like to be me in the 1950s and play myself if I was a big movie star. I don’t think I should attempt to play Gemini Ganesan, and the director also agreed. You don’t really have any off screen footage of him. You don’t know what kind of person he was off screen. We only know his persona on screen and I can’t use that to play him off screen.”

