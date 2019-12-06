Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu movie review: Pa Ranjith’s anti-war production is shocking and funny

regional-movies

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu

Director: Athiyan Athirai

Cast: Dinesh, Ananthi and Muniskanth

Pa Ranjith’s second production venture, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu – after the unimaginably hard-hitting Pariyerum Perumal – is a film that treats a very serious issue in a lighter vein, and it’s one of the primary reasons why the film works. Unlike Pariyerum Perumal, which was a serious drama and mostly made the viewing experience uncomfortable, Gundu treats the subject of anti-war and caste in a humorous fashion but it’s equally shocking at places. The film shines the spotlight on people who work in a scrapyard and their miserable lives and how it gets even more chaotic when they accidentally discover a bomb from World War II.

Dinesh in Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu.

The film’s premise is both interesting and exciting. It follows events that are set in motion after a bomb from World War II is accidentally discovered. The story is not about the devastation that could be caused by the bomb’s explosion but it’s about various other issues like caste, landless migrant labourers and hazardous working environment in scrapyard. There’s also a sub-plot about how some people want to make money off the bomb without understanding the danger associated with it.

Watch the trailer of Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu here:

The film, a satire at heart, works as a multi-genre drama that’s both hard-hitting and thought-provoking. Debutant writer-director Athiyan Athirai is a talent to watch out for. He makes the film work as a terrific allegory on anti-war and politics but at the same time he has elements that appeal to mainstream audiences as well. Another reason why the film works effectively because it never gets into preaching mode and delivers its message in the most entertaining fashion, courtesy Dinesh and Muniskanth who play their respective parts as earnestly as possible. These are two most memorable characters of Tamil cinema in 2019 and if this performance of Muniskanth doesn’t earn him more offers, then I’m not sure what will.

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu works as a satire.

Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu is a very important film, simply because it takes up a topic that is never been discussed before and makes it so entertaining and captivating. There’s hardly a dull moment and even the small things that don’t fully work are negligible because of the overall treatment. The film is a reminder that all serious issues need not have to be necessarily treated seriously and that by bringing in a comical flavour the narrative can work even more effectively.

