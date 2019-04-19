Jeevlaga is a relatable and modern story: Swapnil and Siddharth

Their characters on screen may be as different as chalk and cheese, but off screen, this duo is like a house on fire. From discussing their favourite food to pulling pranks with a straight face, actors Swapnil Joshi and Siddharth Chandekar will surprise you with all they do. Relishing their favourite meals at Goodluck Café in the city, the enthusiastic duo get chatty on their work, food, the city, and more

Excerpts:

You both are returning to fiction on television after almost nine years. Tell us more about it.

Siddharth: When I was offered the show and told that Swapnil Joshi and Amruta Khanvilkar are also a part of it, I was shocked. I kept asking the makers, are you sure? I was sold completely when I heard the story. There are a few times when everything falls in place so beautifully and everybody gels so well. People will get to see a real story in the most genuine way.

Swapnil: Every project demands different capabilities. There is a way to go in and out of a role. I have been living with this story for two years now. It is a show with modern values, yet is very rooted. The story is not about a person, or a hero or a villain. It is a story of every one around us. I can confidently say that it is a role I have never done before.

Actors Siddharth Chandekar and Swapnil Joshi posed for their fans and more at Good luck restaurant on FC road ( Rahul Raut )

Jeevlaga on Star Pravah focuses on progressive content and deviates from the general kitchen politics. Was that one of the reasons you picked it?

Swapnil: I will be honest, I am not going to demean another show because the content is different. Every one has a different taste of content. We are not competing with anyone. Our show is relatable and is about relationships. The shows that you are talking about also have a very high TRP, which means that people are watching it. So, all I can say is that we are bringing a project that is fresh and deals with love and relationships.

Siddharth: Every show has a different approach and completely new story telling technique. This too has a new take. I will be honest, I enjoy watching certain shows that show kitchen politics. I don’t see it on a daily basis. So, the point being that tastes vary. Jeevlaga is very realistic and something that is currently happening.

How was it working with Swapnil, did he share tips?

Siddharth: Swapnil does not openly advice or suggest. When you are around him, you have to be alert and observe him. He has these hidden tricks which you can grasp and learn from. He is an extremely polite and chivalrous person. He is quite hilarious, too. His presence makes the set lively and fun.

What about Siddharth do you admire? Were there pranks on the sets?

Swapnil: Siddharth brings freshness to his work. Every actor is like a thumbprint, each one comes with their own X factor. He is a very genuine and sincere actor, I would like to imbibe that from him. I seriously wish that he has a bigger, better career than what I had. We bonded over food, restaurants and of course fitness. And no, we did not play any pranks. Both of us are scared of our leading ladies Amruta (Khanvilkar) and Madhura (Deshpande). We would shiver when they were around. They are bullies (laughs).

Siddharth Chandekar and Swapnil Joshi at Good luck restaurant, FC road ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

Pune is a special place for the two of you, tell us more about it.

Siddharth: Since I became an actor, I have always had this dream that a hoarding of my work should be displayed at Good Luck Chowk in Pune. Posters of my work have been put up in several part of the city, but this is the first time it is up here at this junction. It is a special feeling. I am very happy but not satisfied, yet!

Swapnil: Whether it is films, television or any other medium, I cannot not come to Pune. The audience has always been extremely kind and loving towards my work. It has rained in the past few days and the weather is beautiful, so the blessings are straight from above. This time too, I can feel the positivity and love.

What is your advice to him now that Siddharth is engaged to be married?

Swapnil: I just have two things to say to Siddharth, one, in an argument, his first word always has to be sorry. And, second, never forget the first rule (laughs).

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 19:06 IST