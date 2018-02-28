Jyothika thrilled to step into Vidya Balan’s shoes for Tumhari Sulu remake

We had already reported that Jyothika and filmmaker Radha Mohan are all set to join hands for Tumhari Sulu remake. Following weeks of speculation, the news was made official on Wednesday and the project is expected to roll from May. Speaking to Times of India, Radha Mohan said: “I’m currently scripting the film. We are going to adapt the Hindi version and provide it with local flavour.” Explaining why he chose to remake this film, he says, “I found Tumhari Sulu an exciting watch, when I first saw it during its theatrical release. I loved the spirit of the film, the humour and its characters.”

Having already worked together in award-winning Tamil drama Mozhi, Mohan is thrilled to team up with Jyothika again. “Both of us have been thinking of working together for a while and this seem liked the right project.”On accepting the offer, Jyothika said in a statement: “I’m a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me and I wish Jyotika all the best in spreading the Sulu love.”

Last seen playing a hot-headed, profanity-spurting cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar, Jyothika will wrap up Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam before commencing work on this project, which will be produced by G Dhananjayan, who acquired the rights from T Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. National award-winning editor KL Praveen and cinematographer Mahesh Muthusamy are already on board.

