Kamal Haasan’s daughters, Shruti and Akshara, wish him success for political journey

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s daughters Shruti and Akshara have wished him love and success in his new journey in politics.

Kamal on Wednesday launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People Justice Centre), which will seek to provide corruption-less governance, stop playing games on the basis of religion and caste, and adopt a centrist approach without swaying too left or right.

“Wishing my dear father all the success on his first step of a million more towards change and political reform -- to quote your favourite Mahatma Gandhi ‘be the change you wish to see in the world’. I’m certain your determination and perseverance towards truth and justice we have witnessed in our family, will now be seen by everyone in our wonderful home of Tamil Nadu,” Shruti, an actress and singer, tweeted on Wednesday night.

Kamal’s younger daughter Akshara, who goes by the name of Kutty Haasan on Twitter, wrote: “A proud moment as my dearest bapuji Kamal Haasan... has announced Makkal Needhi Maiam. My father has taught me, progress is an individual journey and great progress occurs with the unity of people who take responsibility for the future of our society. Love you bapuji.”

The 63-year-old cine star took the political plunge with a visit to the residence of late former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram on a hectic day -- also passing by his school and his village in Ramanathapuram -- before winding up the day with a public meeting in Madurai to unveil the party flag and name.

