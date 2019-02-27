Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Jayasurya-Soubin Shahir share best actor’s award, Kanthan is best film

Actors Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir have won the best actor’s award at the 49th Kerala State Film Awards that were announced on Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. Kanthan The Lover of Color, directed by Shareef Easa, won the best film while Oru Njayarazhcha bagged the second best film award. Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery also shared the best actresses’ award.

The jury was headed by filmmaker Kumar Sahni and included imminent names like Sherry Govindan, George Joseph, K G Jayan, Mohandas, Vijayakrishnan, Biju Sukumaran.

Culture minister AK Balan announced the awards. Manorama Online quoted Balan as saying, “This is the third time that we are announcing the awards after LDF government came into power.” The website also said that 104 films- 100 feature films and 4 children’s movies, competed under various categories for the awards.

Here is the complete list of winners at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019:

Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of Color



Second Best Film – Oru Njayarazhcha



Best Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)



Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan



Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha

Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph

Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from Nigeria

Best Debut Director – Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria

Best Child Artist – Male – Master Rithun, Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam

Best Child Artist – Female – Abani Adi, Panth

Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle

Best Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas, “Poomuthole” from Joseph

Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal, “Neer Maathalam” from Aami

Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, Carbon

Best Music Director (score) – Bijibal, Aami

Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi

Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan, Carbon

Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Njan Marykutty

Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Joseph, Carbon

Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C, Carbon

Best Dubbing Artist – Shammy Thilakan, Odiyan

