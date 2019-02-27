Kerala State Film Awards 2019: Jayasurya-Soubin Shahir share best actor’s award, Kanthan is best film
Kerala State Film Awards 2019: The best actor and best actress awards were shared by Jayasurya -Soubin Shahir and Savithra Sreedharan-Sarasa Balussery respectively.regional movies Updated: Feb 27, 2019 15:42 IST
Actors Jayasurya and Soubin Shahir have won the best actor’s award at the 49th Kerala State Film Awards that were announced on Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. Kanthan The Lover of Color, directed by Shareef Easa, won the best film while Oru Njayarazhcha bagged the second best film award. Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery also shared the best actresses’ award.
The jury was headed by filmmaker Kumar Sahni and included imminent names like Sherry Govindan, George Joseph, K G Jayan, Mohandas, Vijayakrishnan, Biju Sukumaran.
Culture minister AK Balan announced the awards. Manorama Online quoted Balan as saying, “This is the third time that we are announcing the awards after LDF government came into power.” The website also said that 104 films- 100 feature films and 4 children’s movies, competed under various categories for the awards.
Here is the complete list of winners at the Kerala State Film Awards 2019:
Best Film – Kanthan: The Lover of Color
Second Best Film – Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Actor – Jayasurya (Captain and Njan Marykutty) and Soubin Shahir (Sudani from Nigeria)
Best Actress – Nimisha Sajayan, Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan
Best Director – Shyamaprasad, Oru Njayarazhcha
Best Character Actor – Joju George, Chola and Joseph
Best Character Actress – Savithra Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Sudani from Nigeria
Best Debut Director – Zakariya Mohammed, Sudani from Nigeria
Best Child Artist – Male – Master Rithun, Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam
Best Child Artist – Female – Abani Adi, Panth
Best Story – Joy Mathew, Uncle
Best Male Singer – Vijay Yesudas, “Poomuthole” from Joseph
Best Female Singer – Shreya Ghoshal, “Neer Maathalam” from Aami
Best Music Director – Vishal Bharadwaj, Carbon
Best Music Director (score) – Bijibal, Aami
Best Lyrics – Hari Narayanan, Joseph and Theevandi
Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan, Carbon
Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Njan Marykutty
Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Joseph, Carbon
Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C, Carbon
Best Dubbing Artist – Shammy Thilakan, Odiyan
