e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Khushbu Sundar slams man who claimed she faked car crash: ‘The minute you see death in your face, I am sure you will wet your pants’

Khushbu Sundar slams man who claimed she faked car crash: ‘The minute you see death in your face, I am sure you will wet your pants’

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar hit out at a Twitter user who alleged that she faked her car accident earlier this week. She asked him to ‘get well soon’ and called him a coward.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 09:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after a tanker rammed her car earlier this week.
Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after a tanker rammed her car earlier this week.
         

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar lashed out at a cartoonist who insinuated that she faked being in a car crash earlier this week. She asked him to ‘get well soon’ and told him that he spoke ‘the language of a coward’.

The man had written in Tamil, “Khushbu is a great actress and this photo is proof of that. Dear Sanghis, please come up with better scripts. There are so many loopholes.” He was perhaps referring to Twitter users’ claim that she was sitting at the back in some pictures but in the front seat in others.

Khushbu replied saying, “Shame that someone I fought for speaks this language. Try faking an accident if you have the guts. The minute you see death in your face, I am sure you will wet your pants bcoz you are not courageous as me. You speak the language of a coward. Get well soon Bala.”

 

In another tweet, Khushbu wrote, “Some who probably were waiting to write my obituary, are surprised to see me back in action. I survived the crash bcoz love of millions is on my side. My family n friends are with me. God’s blessings are showered upon me. And yes, I AM THE CHOSEN ONE. Better luck next time.”

 

Also see: Step inside Sonakshi Sinha’s redesigned personal floor inside family bungalow Ramayan

Earlier, Khushbu had cleared the air about pictures that showed her sitting in the back seat in a few and in front in others. “And a fool will always remain a fool. Education goes flying out of the window. do both dresses look the same to you or you are blind by choice brother? Kudos to your dumb head!! use your unused brain before you speak next time,” she had written.

 

On Wednesday, Khushbu revealed on Twitter that she met with an accident when a tanker rammed her car. The accident took place near Melmaruvathur, as she was on her way to Cuddalore for an event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 9 million mark, death toll at 132,162
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
70% of women considered for permanent commission in the army make it
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates again, may improve marginally tomorrow
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Letters contaminated with Covid-19 likely to be sent to political leaders, says Interpol
Letters contaminated with Covid-19 likely to be sent to political leaders, says Interpol
Analysis | India has rightly shunned RCEP for now
Analysis | India has rightly shunned RCEP for now
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In