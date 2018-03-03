Lakshmi Manchu to play Neha Dhupia’s role in Tumhari Sulu remake

Five years after she was seen playing an important role in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, actress and TV show host Lakshmi Manchu returns to Tamil filmdom with the untitled remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. Talking to Times of India, Lakshmi said she’s thrilled to be part of the project. I signed the film after meeting the makers on Wednesday. After Mani Ratnam’s Kadal, I didn’t do a Tamil film, so I’m pretty excited about this project,” Lakshmi said and added, “I haven’t seen the original yet, but heard a lot of good reviews about it. I’ve got the DVD and shall watch it immediately.”

Talking about her role, she said, “The characterisation will be the same, you’ll see me play the station head of a radio channel like Neha Dhupia did in the original. Also, in Tumhari Sulu, Neha was seen sporting a very stylish look, so I was very particular that I get to look stylish too in the remake. I’m done with de-glam avatars.” With Lakshmi on board, the makers will find it easy to dub and release the film in Telugu as well, as she’s a very familiar face in Tollywood.

Jyothika, fresh off the success of Naachiyaar, reprises Vidya’s role in the remake. She reunites with director Radha Mohan after their critically-acclaimed film Mozhi. On accepting the offer, Jyothika said in a statement: “I’m a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. Kudos to the producers and to Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

