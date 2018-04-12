Mahesh Babu off for a family holiday in Paris with wife Namrata and kids

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu, seems to be in a happy and confident space. Just nine days before the release of his new film, he has reportedly left with his family -- Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara -- for Paris for a holiday.

Mahesh, who left to Paris on Tuesday, is expected to be back in Hyderabad on April 17 to promote Koratala Siva-directed Bharat Ane Nenu.

“It’s a brief break of Mahesh, who has been shooting non-stop over the last two months. Every summer, the entire family explores a new place on a holiday. This year they’ve gone to Paris. Mahesh is expected to join his family back after the release of Bharat Ane Nenu to continue the holiday,” a source close to Mahesh told Hindustan Times.

Bharat Ane Nenu marks Siva’s second time collaboration with Mahesh after Srimanthudu. It will also be the Telugu debut of actor Kiara Advani. The film also stars Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, who will be seen as Mahesh’s father in the film. Although Sarath has starred in a few Telugu films over the years, this will be a huge project in his career.

At the film’s audio launch last week, Mahesh said he’s delivered his finest performance yet in Bharat Ane Nenu. Despite having qualms about playing a chief minister on screen, he accepted the role because he was inspired by Siva’s story. The director said that the film couldn’t have been made on a lavish scale if not for Mahesh’s conviction in the story and overall support.

Originally slated to release on April 27, the makers recently advanced the release to April 20 to avoid clash with superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27. Latest reports suggest Kaala’s date may again get postponed.

